Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street

Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions

Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
TRENTON, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
kensingtonvoice.com

Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼

For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey

Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows

Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Phillymag.com

A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks

“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thechronicle.news

NJ lady who survived lightning strike particulars her surprising expertise: ‘I used to be doing the laundry’

Lightning strikes took the lives of three folks just lately who have been outdoors the White Home in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisc., each of their 70s, succumbed to their accidents following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police instructed Fox Information Digital on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
trentondaily.com

Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School

A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
TRENTON, NJ
WITF

Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisis50.com

Joshdifferent, Philadelphia Music artist has a unique approach to the music industry focusing on mental Health and raising your vibration.

Coming from a dysfunctional family, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Joshua Blackwell also known as Joshdifferent, had a physically and mentally abusive upbringing which he has converted into the art form of music and content creation on social media. Joshdifferent has become an advocate and spokesperson in regards to mental health, and dealing with personality disordered individuals. Tapping into spirituality as a music artist from Philadelphia has recently released a new single “God on my side.”, “Smiling in ya face” and “Childhood Trauma.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Essex County free summer music series continues

The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

