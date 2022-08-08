Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
trentondaily.com
Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street
Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
trentondaily.com
First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions
Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
Two More Die in NJ Amazon Facilities Within Two Weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey
Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Phillymag.com
A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks
“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations
The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
thechronicle.news
NJ lady who survived lightning strike particulars her surprising expertise: ‘I used to be doing the laundry’
Lightning strikes took the lives of three folks just lately who have been outdoors the White Home in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisc., each of their 70s, succumbed to their accidents following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police instructed Fox Information Digital on Friday.
Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n
The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken with an array of sauces, rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog.
trentondaily.com
Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School
A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists...
Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear
Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
thisis50.com
Joshdifferent, Philadelphia Music artist has a unique approach to the music industry focusing on mental Health and raising your vibration.
Coming from a dysfunctional family, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Joshua Blackwell also known as Joshdifferent, had a physically and mentally abusive upbringing which he has converted into the art form of music and content creation on social media. Joshdifferent has become an advocate and spokesperson in regards to mental health, and dealing with personality disordered individuals. Tapping into spirituality as a music artist from Philadelphia has recently released a new single “God on my side.”, “Smiling in ya face” and “Childhood Trauma.”
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
