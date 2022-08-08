Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department. “I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”
fox8live.com
Wife of carjacking and shooting victim says husband is fighting for his life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“As every day goes by, it seems like one step forward and five steps back,” says the victim’s wife. FOX 8 spoke with the wife of the victim who was shot and carjacked on July 19 at Nashville and Loyola. “This individual, this person...
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
WKRN
Police arrest serial theft suspect
A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. ‘Horrendous’: Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife …. Walk Bike Nashville delivers 800 petition signatures …. Clarksville police search for suspect accused of …. Memphis firefighter killed in crash. Motorcycle crash...
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
WKRN
Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A Nashville man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison following his sentencing. Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. Group to help TN women get abortions. ‘Horrendous’: Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife …. Walk Bike...
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
dicksonpost.com
Daughter of late beloved Sheriff’s sergeant gets grand escort to first day of school
In the four years since Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was tragically and viciously taken from the community and those who loved him, members of law enforcement from far and wide made a promise they would show up and step for those he left behind, and the first day of school was no exception.
WKRN
California man steps up as new teacher
When one Wilson County school was left without a physics teacher, a California man stepped up to fill in. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. ‘Horrendous’: Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife …. Walk Bike Nashville delivers 800 petition signatures …. Clarksville police search for suspect accused...
Man pulls gun on co-worker during ‘fight about a girl’
The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.
‘I want him to die’: 9-year-old’s mom reacts after killer’s death sentence overturned
It's been 26 years since 9-year-old Jackie Beard was kidnapped, raped and murdered. After spending two decades behind bars, her killer’s death sentence has been overturned.
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
WSMV
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
WKRN
Man pleaded guilty to jail scheme
Alexander Friedmann has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. He's the man behind an elaborate scheme to hide weapons in the newly build Davidson County jail.
Alex Friedmann pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
A Nashville man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after he hid weapons in the Davidson County Detention Center, vandalizing the jail in the process.
Nashville all-girls school now allows anyone who identifies as female to apply
Harpeth Hall made the decision to create a philosophy that provides greater clarity and transparency around gender identity at their school, according to a letter sent to alumnae.
