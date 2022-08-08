ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
CLEVELAND, OH
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
whbc.com

Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
cleveland19.com

Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police asked the community to help find a missing endangered 71-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 9. He walked away from his home in the 900 block of Morse Street between 7-10 a.m., according to police. Police described him as 6′0″, 160 lbs.,...
Cleveland.com

Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
