cleveland19.com
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
Parma man charged with setting parking booth on fire during Cleveland demonstrations
A Parma man faces charges after investigators say he set a parking booth on fire during demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
whbc.com
Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an unrelated story and previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2022. An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:20 p.m., while a...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police asked the community to help find a missing endangered 71-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 9. He walked away from his home in the 900 block of Morse Street between 7-10 a.m., according to police. Police described him as 6′0″, 160 lbs.,...
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
cleveland19.com
Pursuit ends in crash after Maple Heights police chase suspected stolen car into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight police chase that started in Maple Heights ended in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood after the suspect’s vehicle nearly crashed into the Cedar Estate Apartments. Cleveland police confirmed that Maple Heights officers chased the vehicle until the pursuit ended just before midnight on Tuesday...
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea
BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
Jeep stolen from driveway used in attempted vehicle theft elsewhere; SUV stolen from garage: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Theft of motor vehicle, trespassing: Barrett Road & West Fifth Street. A 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 3 and 3 a.m. Aug. 4 from a driveway on Barrett. The victim had left the Jeep’s key fob inside the vehicle. It’s unknown whether...
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
