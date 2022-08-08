ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

16-Year-Old California Girl 'Vanishes' From Campground

An "end-of-school" party on Friday night resulted in a tragic turn of events for one Placer County family . According to the New York Post , 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen during a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. Not only did Rodni disappear from the party, but her car was no where to be seen and her phone was entirely out of service.

Around one hundred other individuals were at the same party that night. County authorities suspect Rodni to have been abducted due to the fact that they are unable to locate her vehicle. ABC10 detailed Rodni to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 115 pounds. The article continues to describe Rodni as wearing a black tank top and having multiple piercings. Kiely's mother Lindsay Rodni-Nieman spoke about the incident via Facebook Watch on the Placer County Sherrif’s Office page.

"We just want her home. We are so scared, and we miss her so much, and we love her so much, and Kieley we love you and if you see this please just...please just come home. We just want to see our daughter home," Rodni-Nieman said in the video.

No suspects have been named as the investigation continues.

