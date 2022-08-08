Read full article on original website
CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
Family raises awareness about dwarfism to increase understanding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman and her mother are raising awareness about dwarfism. Joy Ivey, a 22-year-old student at UNC Pembroke, was born with dwarfism. "I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey."I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey.
Doctor writes book of recipes for a plant-based diet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte doctor turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago and wrote a book to make it easier for others to do the same. Dr. Monique May turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago. A Gallup poll shows more people are cutting...
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away
Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area. The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management, a Charlotte-based pest control company. “This time of...
Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
North Carolina's Appalachian State University defrauded of almost $2 million in international scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men have been extradited from the United Kingdom and face charges tied to email fraud schemes that affected businesses and colleges in North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. Of those three men, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said two are charged with defrauding Appalachian State University out of $1.9 million.
More Charlotte parents moving children to private schools
Wednesday was the new Fine Arts Center opening act at Charlotte Catholic High School.
Albemarle Corp. plans major Southeast plant to process lithium from proposed mine
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Albemarle Corp. plans to build a “mega-flex” lithium conversion facility in the Southeast by 2029. It would process lithium ores from the company’s proposed Kings Mountain mine and recycled lithium feedstocks. The plan calls for a factory that can process up to...
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
Couple calls 911 during emergency only to hear voice recording
CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 that they were put on hold with 911 during an emergency. The city of Charlotte says 911 dispatchers answer more than 77,000 calls each month, which is an average of more than 2,500 each day. Anthony and Diana Reynolds said they spent...
Cyclist says Charlotte needs a better security solution after $2,500 bike stolen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bicycles became a hot commodity during the pandemic, and thieves were quick to get their hands on them. Stacy Lonshore and her 15-year-old son usually go cycling several times a week. They don’t always ride together, but they love the activity for the same reason.
How To Avoid The Most Common Homebuyer Regrets
MINT HILL, NC – Buying one of the homes for sale in Mint Hill is incredibly exciting. However, it can also be stressful and overwhelming, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer. It can seem like the process is taking forever. You shopped for a home, found one, got...
‘Chaotic’ uptown shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
Catawba County woman says her father's grave flowers are being stolen
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County woman is searching for answers after saying the flowers she places on her father's grave site are being taken. Kim Bolick said the flowers she places on her father's grave are getting stolen. Bolick says this has been going on for the...
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
