Charlotte, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family raises awareness about dwarfism to increase understanding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman and her mother are raising awareness about dwarfism. Joy Ivey, a 22-year-old student at UNC Pembroke, was born with dwarfism. "I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey."I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Doctor writes book of recipes for a plant-based diet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte doctor turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago and wrote a book to make it easier for others to do the same. Dr. Monique May turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago. A Gallup poll shows more people are cutting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Catawba County woman says her father's grave flowers are being stolen

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County woman is searching for answers after saying the flowers she places on her father's grave site are being taken. Kim Bolick said the flowers she places on her father's grave are getting stolen. Bolick says this has been going on for the...
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

