CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman and her mother are raising awareness about dwarfism. Joy Ivey, a 22-year-old student at UNC Pembroke, was born with dwarfism. "I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey."I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO