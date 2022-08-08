Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Yet Another Split Colorway: Photos
While it might be part of the Air Jordan 1 family, you have to admit that the Jordan 1 Mid is underrated. Sometimes, people like to say that Mids don't count as a real shoe, but that is just silly and pretty elitist. The Air Jordan 1 Mid serves a purpose and that is to be accessible, less expensive, and highly fashionable. It is always meeting those objectives and the latest colorways have been incredibly interesting.
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In "Bordeaux" Colorway: Photos
Jumpman hybrid sneakers can sometimes be pretty hit or miss. There are some shoes that have done much better than others, and every year, Jumpman tries their hand at one new model, at the least. This year, the Jumpman hybrid is the Jordan Two Trey which is meant to be an amalgamation of some of the shoes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls.
Air Jordan 1 "Chicago Reimagined" Gets A New Release Date
One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. As most sneakerheads already know, the Holy Grail of Jordan 1 colorways is the "Chicago" model. This is a sneaker that pays homage to the Bulls with a gorgeous white, black, and red color scheme. It is a shoe that has been duplicated in many ways over the years, and sneakerheads are always looking for their next shot at copping a pair.
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Reportedly Pushed Back Again
One of the most underrated Jumpman sneakers of the 90s was the Air Jordan 12. It is the shoe that birthed the "Flu Game" color scheme, and over the years, Jordan Brand has given it some pretty amazing offerings. This year is big for the Air Jordan 12 as it is the shoe's 25th anniversary. The 30th anniversary in a few years will be bigger, however, Jumpman is still hooking this silhouette up with some heat.
Bronny & Bryce James Debut LeBron's Latest Signature Sneaker
LeBron James has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in the entire world right now, and after the success of the Nike LeBron 19, fans have been waiting to see what he would do with the Nike LeBron 20. Prior to yesterday, we had no indications of what this shoe would look like. LeBron had been keeping fans in the lurch, and many were wondering when we would finally get some teasers.
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Release Date Confirmed: Official Photos
There have been some amazing Jumpman models to make the market over the years, and the Air Jordan 4 is certainly one of them. This sneaker made its introduction to the world back in 1989 and since that time, fans have been blessed with a ton of incredible colorways. Even in 2022, this is a shoe that continues to get new offerings, and fans have been eager to cop whatever they can.
