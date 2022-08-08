Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say
KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community. Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels. "Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster. She's barely keeping some...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
austincountynewsonline.com
I-10 Traffic Change Due To Construction Begins August 11, 2022
The Sealy PD is asking motorists to be aware of changes in traffic flow for I-10 due to construction beginning tomorrow. From the construction contractor:. Beginning Friday 8/12/2022, the San Bernard River Westbound Frontage Road Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The Westbound Frontage Road from Bernardo Road to Beckendorff Road will be open to two way traffic on either side of the San Bernard River. Westbound Frontage Road traffic can enter IH-10 WBML using the new entrance ramp west of Pyka Road.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
pearland.com
Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate
Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate. On Monday, August 8th, Pearland City Council approved setting the maximum property tax rate for the upcoming budget year during its regular meeting at a 10.4% reduction compared to the prior City rate. This action is part of scheduling a budget hearing and adoption planned over the next 8 weeks.
Houston seeking input on Winter Storm Uri draft action plan
Winter Storm Uri left many residents with burst pipes and no power. Now, the city of Houston is asking for public input on a draft action plan to help with the long-lasting effects and future disaster events. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) More than a year after Winter Storm Uri hit...
Q&A: How vehicle, gas prices are affecting Houston commuters, economy
Greater Houston area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses go toward transportation costs. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) Greater Houston-area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses going toward transportation costs among the rising cost of vehicles due to low inventory and rising interest rates, a spike in gas prices starting earlier this year and a slight uptick in auto insurance premiums.
Major maintenance of Cypress Creek, tributaries progresses
Flood mitigation efforts are underway along Cypress Creek. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Flood Control District is making progress on the major maintenance of Cypress Creek and its tributaries, a project included in the district’s 2018 bond program, with some portions already ahead of schedule. Jonathan St....
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office increases burn ban enforcement efforts
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will increase enforcement of the county's burn ban, which went into effect June 28. (Courtesy Texas Interagency Coordination Center) The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office announced it would increase its efforts to enforce the county’s burn ban, emphasizing punishment for violations via social media Aug. 8.
cw39.com
Houston weather: more stormy days, potential for heavy rain at times
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s stormy pattern isn’t done just yet. In fact, rain chances look pretty good Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance drifts through the Gulf of Mexico. Keep the umbrella handy, or at least toss it in the back seat of your car. After 1-3″+...
spacecityweather.com
As moisture levels spike, Houston may see moderate to heavy rainfall into the weekend
Good morning. It has been a long, very hot, and mostly dry summer for Houston. For the next three or four days, however, we’re going to see a distinct pattern shift amid a weakness in the high pressure ridge that has dominated conditions since late May. This weakness, combined with a surge of tropical moisture, will bring healthy rain chances from now through Saturday, and should also knock high temperatures back several degrees. It won’t rain all of the time, but it should rain some of the time. Sunny and hotter weather returns early next week.
Harris County Precinct 3 plans for new sidewalks along Huffmeister Road
The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 3 is in the design phase of a sidewalk project along Huffmeister Road from Fleur de Lis Boulevard to north of Cypress North Houston Road. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access.
Conroe City Council terminates city administrator, accepts CFO's resignation
At a regular meeting on Aug. 11, the Conroe City Council terminated the city’s contract with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams in a split vote, 3-2. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At a regular meeting Aug. 11, the Conroe City...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Rain chances climb; slight potential for street flooding overnight into Thursday
The heaviest rainfall is expected late tonight and early Thursday when we have a 70% chance of rain. The wet stuff continues with Friday at 60% odds.
New apartment complex may be coming soon to Richmond
Fort Bend County commissioners court approved this plat of land for an apartment complex in Richmond on July 12. Public infrastructure plans must be approved to provide utilities to service the development before moving forward, officials said. (Courtesy Fort Bend County) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway...
