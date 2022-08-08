Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup
A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.
Fox 59
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Indy funeral director shot dead by suspects in stolen car tracked by IMPD, FBI
The funeral director killed over the weekend was on the phone when he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot to death by two people traveling in a carjacked vehicle that was being tracked by police.
Local News Digital
Attempted murder charges are possible in Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, Ind. – Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess announced Tuesday that he plans to present the prosecutor’s office with a probable cause affidavit for Nicolas R. Saunders, 19, to be charged with attempted murder. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on formal charges.
1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead. A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon. Police haven't shared many details but...
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
FBI still looking into motive of Greenwood mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Officials are still looking to learn why a 20-year-old man fired shots inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, killing three people. On Thursday, the FBI in Indianapolis said information cannot be recovered from the shooter's computer hard drive, which was found in the oven at his apartment, because it was too severely damaged.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville PD encourages residents to lock vehicles amid recent theft reports
A recent rash of theft reports involving items taken from parked vehicles in Shelbyville has law enforcement encouraging the public to remember to lock up. Shelbyville Police Lt. Mike Turner. Turner says the obvious advice is lock your vehicle and don’t leave any valuables inside. If you do leave items...
Four charged in connection to Indianapolis dog's death
Four adults are facing multiple charges after police say an adopted dog was found dead in a trash can.
bcdemocrat.com
Teen waived to adult court to face reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter felonies
A local 17-year-old will be charged as an adult after Judge Mary Wertz waived him out of juvenile court to face multiple felony charges related to the death of a teenager earlier this summer. Luke Robertson has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from a shooting in...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
