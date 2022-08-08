ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Fox 59

Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Local News Digital

Attempted murder charges are possible in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, Ind. – Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess announced Tuesday that he plans to present the prosecutor’s office with a probable cause affidavit for Nicolas R. Saunders, 19, to be charged with attempted murder. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on formal charges.
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHR

1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead. A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon. Police haven't shared many details but...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

FBI still looking into motive of Greenwood mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Officials are still looking to learn why a 20-year-old man fired shots inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, killing three people. On Thursday, the FBI in Indianapolis said information cannot be recovered from the shooter's computer hard drive, which was found in the oven at his apartment, because it was too severely damaged.
GREENWOOD, IN

