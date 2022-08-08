Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Stolen Vehicle Set on Fire, Found along Railroad Tracks in Springfield Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an arson after an abandoned vehicle was found along the railroad tracks in Erie County. CSX reported the 2012 Ford Super Duty to troopers Wednesday morning after it was discovered along the railroad tracks north of Route 5 near Townline Rd. in Springfield Township. The...
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
Search continues nearly 1 month later for missing Candice Caffas
The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake. State Police are asking the public to […]
Pennsylvania Announces Thirteen New Fishing and Boating Educational Projects
Photo property of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Educating the public on the natural resources of Pennsylvania is one of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's main goals. With the most recent round of funding, they hope to better connect with the population through various education projects.
wdiy.org
New Rules for Pennsylvania’s Tipped Workers Are Now in Effect
Pennsylvania has new rules for tipped workers. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the regulations aim to provide more protections for employees who rely on tips to earn a living. (Original air-date: 8/10/22)
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
phl17.com
Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania is serious business
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic is that more Pennsylvanians...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
$206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in New Stanton, Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, PA — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery held a special event yesterday at the Sheetz, 205 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, which sold the $206.9 million Powerball® jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, August 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
WFMJ.com
Gas reported as low as $3.29 in Valley
The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
urbanmatter.com
The History and Influence of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos in Pennsylvania
In terms of gaming laws, Pennsylvania has never been seen as a trailblazer. The populace of the state has always been a mix of voracious modernists and people of more traditional values. This has resulted in covert political backing for anything morally dubious, especially for anything centered around gambling. Now the market is filled with many top-notch casinos, online games, and sites that cover the market. Plenty of iGaming PA news are reported weekly as the industry is rapidly evolving.
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Comments / 14