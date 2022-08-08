Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilot found dead after small plane crashes in Jefferson County forest
SEQUIM, Wash. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot was found dead in a dense forest following a plane crash on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., Diamond Point residents reported hearing a low-flying aircraft with possible engine sputtering and then a crash, deputies said. This was in the area of Diamond Point Road in Sequim.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
q13fox.com
Renton carjacking, home invasion suspects in custody after crashing into barn, destroys business
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton landscaping business that was inside a barn was destroyed after suspects in a carjacking and home invasion crashed into it Thursday morning, police said. At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Renton police responded to a report of a robbery that involved a pizza delivery driver at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
35-Year-Old Man Killed In Altercation Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
Raymond Bunk of Federal Way Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 8th Avenue South and South 320th Street. According to the police, a 35-year-old got shot after a collision evolved into a road rage incident. The road rage led to a physical altercation. One of the drivers retrieved...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 11th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover accident July 30th outside Moses Lake and The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking as previously reported.
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way
Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway
A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor Mark Nguyen to race...
Silver Alert: At-Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington Patrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
WATCH: Teslas Explode, Ammo Goes Off During Wild House Fire In Lynnwood
Firefighters had trouble containing the fire due to the stray bullets, according to reports.
Comments / 0