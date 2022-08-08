ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified

UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
ncwlife.com

Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 11th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover accident July 30th outside Moses Lake and The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking as previously reported.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way

Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA

