Sun crush Sparks’ playoff hopes with 24-point rout
Alyssa Thomas posted 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Connecticut Sun eliminated the host Los Angeles Sparks
Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who's the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. That hasn’t stopped him from performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when you might understand a new offensive system better than anybody coming into training camp, there’s an edge that established confidence.
Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday's practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection. The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal. “It...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 12, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins US PGA Championship for second year in row
Tiger Woods won the US PGA Championship for a second year in a row on this day in 2007 with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills.The defending champion finished on eight under par after 72 holes in Oklahoma to clinch his 13th major title.Runner-up Austin briefly threatened a final-day challenge but a birdie for Woods on the 15th saw a two-stroke lead open up again and it helped him retain his crown and win the tournament for a fourth time.Southern Hills isn't new to Tiger Woods.His 63 at the 2007 PGA Championship highlights his lowest rounds in...
SF Giants' Joey Bart, Brandon Crawford combine for team's best defensive play of the season
An actual defensive highlight from the Giants!
