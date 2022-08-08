Tiger Woods won the US PGA Championship for a second year in a row on this day in 2007 with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills.The defending champion finished on eight under par after 72 holes in Oklahoma to clinch his 13th major title.Runner-up Austin briefly threatened a final-day challenge but a birdie for Woods on the 15th saw a two-stroke lead open up again and it helped him retain his crown and win the tournament for a fourth time.Southern Hills isn't new to Tiger Woods.His 63 at the 2007 PGA Championship highlights his lowest rounds in...

