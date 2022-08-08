Read full article on original website
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
Yoder rural water meeting is tonight
YODER, Kan. — The public town hall meeting regarding Yoder Rural Water District 101 is set for this evening. The meeting is to cover what the county is doing to mitigate the high nitrate levels in the rural water supply. “It’s going to explain to the residents what’s going...
KWCH.com
Large brush fire in Reno County contained
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
KWCH.com
Work begins to repair, replace damaged, broken docks in Sedgwick County Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after Eyewitness News aired a story discussing safety concerns about rundown and broken fishing docks at Sedgwick County Park, the county is acting. The docks deemed the most dangerous are getting ripped out as Sedgwick County says, ultimately, safety is its biggest concern. “After...
Sanders: Progress being made with city bargaining units
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City of Hutchinson Human Resources Director Tom Sanders said discussions are continuing with the other bargaining units in the city after the city and its firefighters already got a new contract finished earlier this month. "We're still negotiating with them," Sanders said. "I think we're getting...
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
Work continues on W. 11th Ave. project
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A section of West 11th Avenue will be closed off again as part of the ongoing street reconstruction project. Beginning Thursday, West 11th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Milcon Street through Forrest Street. This closure is for an emergency water line relocation and...
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
Teufel: Department of Commerce award nominations suggested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards will celebrate outstanding businesses and community leaders all across the state. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce would like to see several local businesses nominated. "Nominations are open through this Friday," Teufel said. "I would...
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
Black activists in Wichita lead the way in USD 259 school board voting reform
Several leaders and activists from Wichita’s Black community attended the Aug. 8 Wichita Public Schools board meeting to ask it to change the way the district elects its board of education members. Some cited a July 25 Wichita Beacon story that showed recent redistricting of board member districts further diluted the political influence of Wichita’s Black population.
KAKE TV
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Pratt Tribune
Pratt family donates cost of new pool construction
An anonymous Pratt family has stepped up, offering to pay the entire cost of construction for a new city pool in Pratt, negating much controversy that has surrounded the project that was listed on local August 2 primary ballots for city sales tax funding. “We are just amazed and filled...
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
USD 308 holds annual convocation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Almost 1,000 staff members from USD 308 celebrated the new school year by gathering at the Hutchinson Sports Arena for their annual Convocation event. Hutchinson Public Schools 150th anniversary was the first in-person convocation event in two years. During the event, staff heard welcome messages from USD 308 Board of Education President Greg Meredith and Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
