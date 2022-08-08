ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

KXL

Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness

EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Benton County, OR
Corvallis, OR
Benton County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Suspect still at large after multi-agency search

NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
NOTI, OR
kezi.com

Locals spread awareness of missing people cases in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A loved one gone missing with no sign of what happened is a scary reality for hundreds of families across the state. But now, some people in Lane County are dedicating their time to spreading awareness and helping families find answers. Making a difference is what...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Squash

EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner

Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
SALEM, OR
nationalfisherman.com

At Sea - Oregon dory fishermen brave the waves before they can fish

The Pacific City dory fleet has been around for decades. In 1979, when this writer first heard about the fishery, it was mostly a commercial endeavor pursued with homemade boats. While there are still a few commercial boats in the fleet, it has evolved into a largely charter operation. The...
PACIFIC CITY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 10 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reportsTVF&R run log July 28 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on North Street, Portland Road, Harrison Street, Little Oak Street, Haworth Avenue, Crestview Drive, Burl Street, Illinois Street, Old Parrett Mountain Road, Burlington Drive and Harrison Street. TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Ken's Hill Lane and a miscellaneous fire on Canyon Lane. July 29 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Burlington Drive, Brutscher Street, Oak Meadows Loopp, Hayes Street, Elliott Road, Second...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case

GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County parks levy clears hurdle on its way to November ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- A levy that would provide funding for Lane County parks cleared one of its last hurdles Tuesday afternoon on its way to the November ballot. The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4 - 1 in favor of referring the initiative to the voters during its meeting this week. Commissioner Jay Bozievich voted against referring the levy to the voters.
LANE COUNTY, OR

