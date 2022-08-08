EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO