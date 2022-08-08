Read full article on original website
Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures. Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the...
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
UPDATE: More than 1,400 phone customers experience 911 outage, Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- Over one thousand phone customers are unable to reach 911 services, due to a phone outage in the Junction City area. UPDATE: Per officials, customers can use 911 resources again. The issue has been resolved. Officials with the Central Lane 911 Communications Center said as of just...
Locals spread awareness of missing people cases in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A loved one gone missing with no sign of what happened is a scary reality for hundreds of families across the state. But now, some people in Lane County are dedicating their time to spreading awareness and helping families find answers. Making a difference is what...
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
Pet of the Week: Squash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
At Sea - Oregon dory fishermen brave the waves before they can fish
The Pacific City dory fleet has been around for decades. In 1979, when this writer first heard about the fishery, it was mostly a commercial endeavor pursued with homemade boats. While there are still a few commercial boats in the fleet, it has evolved into a largely charter operation. The...
Aug. 10 public safety round-up
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reportsTVF&R run log July 28 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on North Street, Portland Road, Harrison Street, Little Oak Street, Haworth Avenue, Crestview Drive, Burl Street, Illinois Street, Old Parrett Mountain Road, Burlington Drive and Harrison Street. TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Ken's Hill Lane and a miscellaneous fire on Canyon Lane. July 29 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Burlington Drive, Brutscher Street, Oak Meadows Loopp, Hayes Street, Elliott Road, Second...
Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case
GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
Local organization preparing to host school supply drive for multiple school districts
EUGENE, Ore. -- School supplies are in high demand as the school year gets closer to starting. Inflation has played a role in limiting access to much-needed items, but one organization is gearing up to hand out thousands of supplies. “Even though we may have to pivot a little bit,...
Lane County parks levy clears hurdle on its way to November ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- A levy that would provide funding for Lane County parks cleared one of its last hurdles Tuesday afternoon on its way to the November ballot. The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4 - 1 in favor of referring the initiative to the voters during its meeting this week. Commissioner Jay Bozievich voted against referring the levy to the voters.
