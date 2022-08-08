A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman and her two sons in Northfield, New Hampshire last week, police said.The child, who will be tried under the juvenile system, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the three deaths.The body of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call.Autopsy reports determined each died of a single gunshot wound.Police have not revealed the name...

