ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Related
WLKY.com

Death toll in eastern Kentucky floods rises to 39

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — More than two weeks after floods started ravaging several eastern Kentucky communities, the death toll continues to rise. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number rose from 38 to 39 with the addition of a loss out of Breathitt County. See aerials from Breathitt...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#University Of Kentucky#Cbs#Govandybeshear Rrb
harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
VAN LEAR, KY
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college

RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
RICHMOND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy