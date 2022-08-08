Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
First responders and military helped rescue 1,300+ following eastern Kentucky floods
EASTERN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Captain Brad Austin has flown for years, but when he loaded up two weeks ago even he wasn't prepared for what he would see. Floodwaters had ripped across eastern Kentucky, stranding thousands. “We were able to locate people, some were on riverbanks. The...
k105.com
Offering a hand up: Grayson Co. family, GCSO, organizing eastern Ky. flood relief effort
A Grayson County family is joining forces with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Old Dominion Freight Line in an effort to bring eastern Kentucky flood victims much needed supplies. Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, approached Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Fred Norder’s employer, Old Dominion Freight...
WLKY.com
Death toll in eastern Kentucky floods rises to 39
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — More than two weeks after floods started ravaging several eastern Kentucky communities, the death toll continues to rise. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number rose from 38 to 39 with the addition of a loss out of Breathitt County. See aerials from Breathitt...
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky community has fun in midst of flooding tragedy
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — One eastern Kentucky community is giving families a much-needed break from the cleanup so they can have a little fun. Three bounce houses were set up next to Marie Robert's Elementary School in Breathitt County. A woman with family in the area reached out to...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
wpsdlocal6.com
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
(CNN) — Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for. "He was a hero,"...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
WLKY.com
Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college
RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Mt. Juliet animal shelter takes in 72 animals displaced from Eastern Kentucky
A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 330 animals under their care.
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
clayconews.com
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
