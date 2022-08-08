ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
TVLine

American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

Click here to read the full article. American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who...
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

