nbc16.com
Inflation has parents feeling the pinch on back-to-school budgets
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record...
nbc16.com
Falling tree kills wildland firefighter
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
nbc16.com
Oregon Dept. of Human Services asks public to help find 15-year-old foster child
Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults. Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from Roseburg on August 3. Charlie uses they/them pronouns.
nbc16.com
Live burn training in Roseburg, Canyonville happening throughout week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association will be conducting live burn training this week from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The trainings began Tuesday and will continue throughout the week. These trainings are taking place in Roseburg near North Bank Road as well as in Canyonville near North...
nbc16.com
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation
The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
nbc16.com
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said. The hot and dry weather combined with a lightning prediction by the National...
nbc16.com
'People were sitting around watching the fire': Springfield blaze presented challenges
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A devastating fire over the weekend left two homes destroyed in Springfield. We're now learning new details about the struggles firefighters encountered battling the blaze near Dorris Ranch. Those homes are outside city limits, meaning firefighters didn’t have access to water. The homes are in...
nbc16.com
Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
nbc16.com
Fire south of Reedsport burns 3/4 acre, under investigation
REEDSPORT, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a report of a fire south of Reedsport off Schofield Road Tuesday, CFPA reported. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before dark at 3/4 of an acre. Fire crews are working Wednesday to extinguish any remaining heat...
nbc16.com
Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
nbc16.com
Oakridge residents watching and waiting as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office seeks information related to Aug. 7 shooting in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking information related to an investigation regarding a shooting they responded to on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Corvallis Regional Communication Center received a 911 call made by a 44-year-old man who said he was...
nbc16.com
Completing Reser Stadium project continues at Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Reser Stadium is getting a major facelift on the campus of Oregon State. And there’s been a lot of progress on the $153 million Completing Reser Stadium project. One of the most prominent new features of the venue is the concourse, which will have with...
nbc16.com
Emergency closure issued for recreation sites due to Cedar Creek Fire
WESTFIR, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest has announced an emergency area closure for recreation sites near Waldo Lake due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is located about three miles west of Waldo Lake, north of Highway 58 and 12 miles east of...
nbc16.com
Oakland 17-year-old dies in single vehicle crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A, the agency reports. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by a female juvenile, age...
nbc16.com
Oregon State football practices at Reser Stadium for first time this fall
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, we got to look at how the Reser Stadium renovations are coming along. Wednesday, the Beavers practiced on that field. And we found out why this was an important session so early in camp. Wednesday felt like a major milestone in Oregon State fall...
