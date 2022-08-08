ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Inflation has parents feeling the pinch on back-to-school budgets

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Falling tree kills wildland firefighter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Live burn training in Roseburg, Canyonville happening throughout week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association will be conducting live burn training this week from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The trainings began Tuesday and will continue throughout the week. These trainings are taking place in Roseburg near North Bank Road as well as in Canyonville near North...
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
nbc16.com

US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette#Labor Relations#The Second Time#Starbucks Workers United
nbc16.com

Fire south of Reedsport burns 3/4 acre, under investigation

REEDSPORT, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a report of a fire south of Reedsport off Schofield Road Tuesday, CFPA reported. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before dark at 3/4 of an acre. Fire crews are working Wednesday to extinguish any remaining heat...
REEDSPORT, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office seeks information related to Aug. 7 shooting in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking information related to an investigation regarding a shooting they responded to on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Corvallis Regional Communication Center received a 911 call made by a 44-year-old man who said he was...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
nbc16.com

Completing Reser Stadium project continues at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Reser Stadium is getting a major facelift on the campus of Oregon State. And there’s been a lot of progress on the $153 million Completing Reser Stadium project. One of the most prominent new features of the venue is the concourse, which will have with...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oakland 17-year-old dies in single vehicle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A, the agency reports. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by a female juvenile, age...
OAKLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy