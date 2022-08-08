Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Massey Lane Semi-Truck Fire
South Jacksonville Fire Department Officials say things could have been a lot worse after responding to a call of a semi-truck on fire yesterday evening. A call came into West Central Dispatch at 5:46 Wednesday night of a semi on fire at Rawlings Excavating located at 1033 Massey Lane. South...
PHOTOS: Heavy flames from Metro East warehouse
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
KFVS12
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
nprillinois.org
First responders honored for Father's Day baby delivery
HSHS St. John’s Hospital Thursday renewed its tradition of awarding Stork Pins in recognition of first responders who assist in the pre-hospital delivery of an infant. The latest ceremony honored Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell and Ben Mundstock of the Springfield Fire Department along with Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom of the Chatham Fire Department. They were recognized for their assistance with a healthy delivery on Father’s Day, June 18, 2022.
KMBC.com
2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction
ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Police: Person of interest in Normandy homicide in custody after I-170 crash
LADUE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a crash Tuesday on Interstate 170 in Ladue. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on the interstate off-ramp to Ladue Road. Police said the people inside the vehicle ran from the scene but were captured a short time later. According...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
nprillinois.org
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
