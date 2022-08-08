ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
wlds.com

No One Injured in Massey Lane Semi-Truck Fire

South Jacksonville Fire Department Officials say things could have been a lot worse after responding to a call of a semi-truck on fire yesterday evening. A call came into West Central Dispatch at 5:46 Wednesday night of a semi on fire at Rawlings Excavating located at 1033 Massey Lane. South...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KFVS12

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
MADISON, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.
SALEM, IL
nprillinois.org

First responders honored for Father's Day baby delivery

HSHS St. John’s Hospital Thursday renewed its tradition of awarding Stork Pins in recognition of first responders who assist in the pre-hospital delivery of an infant. The latest ceremony honored Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell and Ben Mundstock of the Springfield Fire Department along with Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom of the Chatham Fire Department. They were recognized for their assistance with a healthy delivery on Father’s Day, June 18, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMBC.com

2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction

ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
WAND TV

16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

