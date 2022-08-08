Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers discusses relationship with ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick dated for about two years before they split in 2020. The Green Bay Packers star has said very little publicly about the relationship since, but it sounds like he has fond memories of the time the two spent together. During his wide-ranging interview with the...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love
Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason. Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see...
Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love Situation Very Clear
If anyone can relate to Jordan Love's predicament, it's Aaron Rodgers. Drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2005, Rodgers spent three seasons sitting behind Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers attempted to repeat history by selecting Love with the No. 26 pick in 2020. However, Rodgers is not relinquishing...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Playing one series in preseason opener 'is a waste'
Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who has little, if anything, to gain from playing in August exhibition games that are largely meaningless to the 38-year-old. Thus, it was hardly surprising to learn on Monday that Green Bay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Aaron Rodgers jabs 49ers, Raiders in podcast with Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and delivered a couple of quick jabs at the 49ers and Raiders while reminiscing about the 2005 NFL Draft.
‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations
The NFL preseason, while an exciting time for fans, can be a pretty boring time for some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, who generally don’t play a whole lot. This year appears to be no different. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said that Rodgers won’t suit up in Friday’s preseason […] The post ‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on the timeline to transition from him to Jordan Love as starter
Aaron Rodgers’ career seems to have more questions lately than answers. When he signed his 3 year, $150M extension in March, the contract didn’t exactly read that way. Rodgers has a cap hit of approximately $28M this year, and $31M next year. This suggests that after the 2023-24 season, he would need to restructure or retire. That is because his cap hit sky rockets to over $40M in 2024. However none of this may matter after Aaron Rodgers’ comments today.
