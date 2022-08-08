Aaron Rodgers’ career seems to have more questions lately than answers. When he signed his 3 year, $150M extension in March, the contract didn’t exactly read that way. Rodgers has a cap hit of approximately $28M this year, and $31M next year. This suggests that after the 2023-24 season, he would need to restructure or retire. That is because his cap hit sky rockets to over $40M in 2024. However none of this may matter after Aaron Rodgers’ comments today.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO