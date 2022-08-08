ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations

The NFL preseason, while an exciting time for fans, can be a pretty boring time for some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, who generally don’t play a whole lot. This year appears to be no different. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said that Rodgers won’t suit up in Friday’s preseason […] The post ‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on the timeline to transition from him to Jordan Love as starter

Aaron Rodgers’ career seems to have more questions lately than answers. When he signed his 3 year, $150M extension in March, the contract didn’t exactly read that way. Rodgers has a cap hit of approximately $28M this year, and $31M next year. This suggests that after the 2023-24 season, he would need to restructure or retire. That is because his cap hit sky rockets to over $40M in 2024. However none of this may matter after Aaron Rodgers’ comments today.
