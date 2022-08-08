Read full article on original website
Related
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
therecordlive.com
SRA paves way for new hospital
The new Gisela Houseman Medical Complex with hospital got another boost Tuesday when the Sabine River Authority of Texas gave $220,000 to Orange County to help pay for the infrastructure in the new construction. David Montagne, SRA general manager, and longtime Board of Directors member Earl Williams of Orange County...
hotelnewsresource.com
100 Key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 100-key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, located at 3755 Interstate 10, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The property, built in 2007, was purchased by Capital One Hotel Group, based in Spring, Texas, from Epic Hotel Group, based in Sugar Land, Texas. Jack Chen of...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Bob Hope Schools begin the 2022-23 school year
Students at Bob Hope Elementary School were carrying back packs and big smiles Wednesday as they entered the school for the first day of the new school year. All students in Bob Hope Schools in Port Arthur and Beaumont returned Aug. 10, and some with new changes. Bob Hope High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What proactive measures Silsbee ISD officials are taking to ensure a safe 2022-23 school year
SILSBEE, Texas — Many Southeast Texas students are getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-23 year, and district officials are doing final security check-ups. After the mass Uvalde school shooting, many school districts are reevaluating their safety procedures. The deadly shooting claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 students and two teachers.
Port Arthur News
Saturday health fair to include $30 doctor visits for uninsured
Gulf Coast Health Center on Saturday will host its 8th annual Community Health Fair, offering a multitude of free services to the residents of Southeast Texas. “Gulf Coast Health Centers is 33 years old and we’re dedicated to promoting a healthier community by providing quality and affordable healthcare,” said Marsha Thigpen, M.D.
Nederland, Hamshire-Fannett ISD among Southeast Texas districts headed back to class Thursday
At least seven more Southeast Texas districts will be back in session Thursday morning as Southeast Texas students continue heading back to the classroom this week.
Port Arthur News
Potential Port Arthur budget items include cost-of-living raise, 5 new municipal positions
The City of Port Arthur is preparing the 2022-2023 budget as the current fiscal year starts to come to an end. Council and staff had budget meetings last week and Wednesday regarding the proposed new budget, which will ultimately lead to a public hearing Aug. 19. “We normally go through...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFDM-TV
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Spindletop Center announces new chief clinical officer
Spindletop Center announced Aug 8 that Heather Champion, M.Ed., LPC, has been named its new chief clinical officer. Dr. Scott Strang, Spindletop Center’s chief clinical officer for the last several years, has announced his retirement. His last day is to be Aug. 19. “Spindletop Center is sad to announce...
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
4 fires reported in Polk County just west of Corrigan
UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained. The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is […]
kjas.com
More stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
Comments / 0