ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

SRA paves way for new hospital

The new Gisela Houseman Medical Complex with hospital got another boost Tuesday when the Sabine River Authority of Texas gave $220,000 to Orange County to help pay for the infrastructure in the new construction. David Montagne, SRA general manager, and longtime Board of Directors member Earl Williams of Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

100 Key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 100-key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, located at 3755 Interstate 10, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The property, built in 2007, was purchased by Capital One Hotel Group, based in Spring, Texas, from Epic Hotel Group, based in Sugar Land, Texas. Jack Chen of...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Bob Hope Schools begin the 2022-23 school year

Students at Bob Hope Elementary School were carrying back packs and big smiles Wednesday as they entered the school for the first day of the new school year. All students in Bob Hope Schools in Port Arthur and Beaumont returned Aug. 10, and some with new changes. Bob Hope High...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Government
Port Arthur News

Saturday health fair to include $30 doctor visits for uninsured

Gulf Coast Health Center on Saturday will host its 8th annual Community Health Fair, offering a multitude of free services to the residents of Southeast Texas. “Gulf Coast Health Centers is 33 years old and we’re dedicated to promoting a healthier community by providing quality and affordable healthcare,” said Marsha Thigpen, M.D.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranvir Singh
KFDM-TV

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Spindletop Center announces new chief clinical officer

Spindletop Center announced Aug 8 that Heather Champion, M.Ed., LPC, has been named its new chief clinical officer. Dr. Scott Strang, Spindletop Center’s chief clinical officer for the last several years, has announced his retirement. His last day is to be Aug. 19. “Spindletop Center is sad to announce...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Room#City Council#Gaming#Beaumont Planning
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps

Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

More stolen catalytic convertors

Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy