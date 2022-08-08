Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Recap: Affimed Q2 Earnings
Affimed AFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affimed beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $3.91 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
pulse2.com
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
Laird Superfood: Q2 Earnings Insights
Laird Superfood LSF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was down $522 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands....
Comments / 0