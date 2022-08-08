Read full article on original website
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
Tune in for the second annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featuring a look at games like SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and new announcements and surprises.
New Apex Legends Bug Mashes Up Legend Abilities
Apex Legends Season 14 released on August 9 and comes with a pretty unique--if not extremely fun--bug. Similar to a character mashup, the bug apparently gives Legends the ability of other Legends. For example, one player said they were able to use Ash equipped with Loba's teleportation bracelet. The teleport actually worked, and the player dubbed the mashup "Ashloba."
Microsoft Claims Sony Pays "Blocking Rights" To Stop Games Appearing On Game Pass
According to documents filed with Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony has paid "blocking rights" to developers to prevent their games from being added to Xbox Game Pass. As part of the regulator's review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company alleged that Sony had "hampered" the growth of its Game Pass subscription service with its business practices.
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
Secretlab's Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Desk Accessories Are Great For Fans
Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a new line of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
PUBG Adds 80,000 New Players Every Day
Krafton, the company that owns and operates PUBG, has released its latest earnings report. In addition to financial figures, the report shines a light on how well the game is performing these days. Krafton said PUBG for console and PC, which just recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, is growing steadily...
The Appraiser
Apex Legends' Firing Range Dummies Are Now Moving On Their Own
Apex Legends Season 14 has brought loads of new content to the game. But between the recent re-landscaping of Kings Canyon, the addition of a new legend with incredible abilities, and the tragic death of the self-revive Knockdown Shield, one new addition seems to have slipped under the radar: The target dummies in the Firing Range have come to life.
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
Elon Musk Says He's Not Going To Make A Gaming Console
Elon Musk has no interest in making a gaming console, which makes sense--since he's focused on making cars, going to space, and ostensibly, taking care of his eight kids. Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Musk said he is not going to make a competitor to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
The Best Anime Of 2022 (So Far) That You Can Stream Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. This has been a great year for anime fans. Not only did we get solid seasons from some of the most popular shows, we also got new titles with exciting premises. There are romantic comedies, action-packed Shōnen series, the first serialized adaptation of a hit manga and more. Essentially, anime fans are eating well, and the year isn't even over yet--the upcoming Chainsaw Man show sounds awesome.
Streamline Your Desktop With This 13-In-1 USB Hub
One of the easiest ways to simplify your desktop setup is by adding a USB-C hub. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your laptop to external storage, monitors, peripherals, and more without the need for lengthy cables. And right now, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI is on sale for just $60--making it an enticing option.
