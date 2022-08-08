Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO