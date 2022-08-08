Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Shipping disruption continues as Rhine water levels fall again in Germany
HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said.
Analysis-China's sharper focus on military option for Taiwan raises risks with U.S
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As the dust settles from China's military exercises around Taiwan, the message is clear: the military will uphold China's claim on the island in a challenge to the United States that will keep tension high and ramp up the risk of confrontation.
China's Huawei says first-half profit drops 52% as demand weakens
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions.
Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event
TAIPEI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan on Friday blamed "political considerations" for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organisers had insisted the word "Taiwan" be removed.
The Arctic Is Warming Far More Quickly Than Scientists Thought, Study Finds
New research says the region is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, yet another dramatic sign of climate change.
China’s Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions. Revenue fell 5.9% from a year earlier to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8...
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
