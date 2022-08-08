Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Influencer Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband dies aged 33
Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill has died, aged 33.The YouTube star and beauty influencer, who is known for her makeup tutorials, shared the news with her 7.6m followers on Instagram on Thursday evening (11 August).“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.The next slide in the Stories saw a picture of Jon with the caption: “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on 10 August, 2022.“We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during...
Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos
Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
