Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
Voice of America
Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns
Almaty, Kazakhstan — An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and reached orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. As Russia's international isolation grows following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The war in Ukraine has likely sent Russia's economy back to 2018 — but it's still a smaller contraction than experts expected
Russia's GDP likely fell 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022, per Bloomberg. It was the first full quarter since the invasion of Ukraine.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:25 a.m.: Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," Reuters reported. "Considering that there is no...
Voice of America
UN Chief: No Immediate Threat to Nuclear Safety at Ukrainian Site
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”. “We certainly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals for More Western Aid
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies Thursday for more money and munitions to keep fighting Russia 5½ months after Moscow invaded. "The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe," Zelenskyy, via a live link from Ukraine, told Western defense leaders...
Voice of America
UK Says It’s Likely That New Russian Ground Corps Leans Heavily on ‘Volunteers’
Britain says Russia has “almost certainly established a major new ground forces formation” that could include “volunteer” battalions to support its Ukrainian invasion. The emergence of a significantly volunteer-style corps would underscore the challenges that face Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war planners as they try to subdue Russia's much smaller fellow post-Soviet republic.
Voice of America
UN: Movement of Grain Ships from Ukraine ‘Encouraging’
A senior U.N. official said Wednesday that a deal to move stranded Ukrainian grain that had been blocked in silos and Black Sea ports is working well, with more than 370,000 tons of food stuffs moved in the first week. “Three hundred and seventy-thousand metric tons in the initial phase...
Voice of America
Satellite Pictures Show Devastation at Russian Air Base in Crimea
KYIV, UKRAINE — Satellite pictures released Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit days earlier in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What is Putin’s goal?
The governor of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region says Russian forces struck the area overnight, resulting in civilian deaths. Plus, Lithuania’s President says his country feels safe, but is aware of the risks posed by Russia in a VOA interview.
Voice of America
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets His Own Action Figure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been leading his country in action against the Russian invasion. Now, a company in New York City is turning the eastern European leader into an action figure. FCTRY is a company in the Brooklyn area of New York City. It is launching an internet campaign...
Voice of America
Russian Surveillance Aircraft Spotted Near Alaskan Air Space
Pentagon — The U.S. military says Russian military surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on two separate occasions over the past two days. U.S. F-22 fighter jets intercepted the second aircraft upon entering the airspace, a defense official told VOA. Both entries involved the same type...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda
Vilnius, Lithuania — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed the challenges for his country caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year with VOA's Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Tuesday in Vilnius. "Nothing less than democracy and the world order is at stake in that war," Nauseda...
Comments / 0