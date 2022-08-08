ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Voice of America

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns

Almaty, Kazakhstan — An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and reached orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. As Russia's international isolation grows following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:25 a.m.: Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," Reuters reported. "Considering that there is no...
Voice of America

UN Chief: No Immediate Threat to Nuclear Safety at Ukrainian Site

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”. “We certainly...
Voice of America

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals for More Western Aid

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies Thursday for more money and munitions to keep fighting Russia 5½ months after Moscow invaded. "The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe," Zelenskyy, via a live link from Ukraine, told Western defense leaders...
Voice of America

UK Says It’s Likely That New Russian Ground Corps Leans Heavily on ‘Volunteers’

Britain says Russia has “almost certainly established a major new ground forces formation” that could include “volunteer” battalions to support its Ukrainian invasion. The emergence of a significantly volunteer-style corps would underscore the challenges that face Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war planners as they try to subdue Russia's much smaller fellow post-Soviet republic.
Voice of America

UN: Movement of Grain Ships from Ukraine ‘Encouraging’

A senior U.N. official said Wednesday that a deal to move stranded Ukrainian grain that had been blocked in silos and Black Sea ports is working well, with more than 370,000 tons of food stuffs moved in the first week. “Three hundred and seventy-thousand metric tons in the initial phase...
Voice of America

Satellite Pictures Show Devastation at Russian Air Base in Crimea

KYIV, UKRAINE — Satellite pictures released Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit days earlier in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What is Putin’s goal?

The governor of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region says Russian forces struck the area overnight, resulting in civilian deaths. Plus, Lithuania’s President says his country feels safe, but is aware of the risks posed by Russia in a VOA interview.
Voice of America

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets His Own Action Figure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been leading his country in action against the Russian invasion. Now, a company in New York City is turning the eastern European leader into an action figure. FCTRY is a company in the Brooklyn area of New York City. It is launching an internet campaign...
Voice of America

Russian Surveillance Aircraft Spotted Near Alaskan Air Space

Pentagon — The U.S. military says Russian military surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on two separate occasions over the past two days. U.S. F-22 fighter jets intercepted the second aircraft upon entering the airspace, a defense official told VOA. Both entries involved the same type...
Voice of America

VOA Interview: Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda

Vilnius, Lithuania — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed the challenges for his country caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year with VOA's Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Tuesday in Vilnius. "Nothing less than democracy and the world order is at stake in that war," Nauseda...
