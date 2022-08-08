Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City.

The most recent was on Sunday morning, when police say a man wearing a tan NASA sweatshirt groped a 20-year-old woman as she walked up the stairs from the Market-Frankford Line at 19th and Market streets just before noon.

SEPTA Police connected the incident to another assault, on Aug. 3, near 1401 JFK West Plaza. They believe the same man followed a 17-year-old to a trolley stop and assaulted her.

Police say a man wearing a tan NASA sweatshirt groped SEPTA passengers in two separate incidents in the last week. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.

Another man, Namir Thomas, 20, was arrested for a rape at a subway station on the Broad Street Line last month. He was also wearing a NASA sweatshirt, but the two incidents are not connected.

Thomas remains in prison.

Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar attack to call 911 immediately. To submit a tip via text or telephone, dial 215-686-8477, or submit a tip online .