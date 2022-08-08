ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dodgers: Watch LA Broadcaster's Hilarious Response to Juan Soto Question

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiPwT_0h9Ygi7I00

Fox Sports and Dodgers analyst Dontrelle Willis had a hilarious explanation of just how expensive Juan Soto is going to get when he hits free agency.

We all knew it was going to cost a lot to acquire Juan Soto , and the Padres ended up being the team willing to pay that price.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Padres general manager AJ Preller was able to pry Soto (and Josh Bell ) away from the Nationals, and all it took was six players, including a huge chunk of San Diego's top prospects.

The Padres sent Mackenzie Gore and CJ Abrams, both of whom were highly touted prospects before making the jump to the big leagues. They also included prospects James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Robert Hassell III.

They tried to include the remains of Eric Hosmer, but it stated in his will that he couldn't be traded to the Nationals, so they sent Luke Voit to the Nats and sent Hosmer to the Red Sox in a separate deal.

The Padres have created a "Big Three" of Soto, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. to compete with the Dodgers' Big Three of Mookie Betts , Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman, with one of the main differences being that all three of the Dodgers' stars are currently playing in the major leagues.

That star-studded Padres offense is backed by a starting pitching rotation of Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Yu Darvish, and Sean Manaea, with the recently acquired three-time NL Reliever of the Year Josh Hader ready to close games out.

That star power comes at a price. After the trade deadline acquisitions of Soto, Bell, Hader, and Brandon Drury, the Padres have a total payroll of $213.65 million this year, according to Spotrac . That's more than double their payroll from 2019.

Soto will hit free agency in a couple years, which led to Fox Sports commentator (and Dodgers TV analyst) Dontrelle Willis joking about how expensive this Padres team might get soon.

The Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego is known for its great night life, amazing food, and high prices. Like Flemings and Greenhouse Prime Steakhouse, the Gaslamp Quarter is expensive and fancy, just like the Padres. The question is, how long can the Padres keep that up?

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Dontrelle Willis
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Will Smith pens a thank you letter to Braves country

Will Smith was one of the most polarizing figures of the current Braves era. On one hand, his performance in the regular season never lived up to the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the team prior to the 2020 season. But on the flip side of things, the month he put together last October where he looked like prime Mariano Rivera will be remembered in Atlanta fondly forever.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Preller#Nationals#The Red Sox#Nl
Yardbarker

Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process

After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return

With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy