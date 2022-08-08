ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: Nearly half a million Minnesota small businesses are at risk of cyber attacks

By Joe Hiti, Susie Jones
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

There are nearly half a million small businesses in Minnesota vulnerable to certain types of attacks, but the FBI says they often don't know it.

Michael Paul is the Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Minneapolis Office, and he shared with News Talk 830 WCCO's Susie Jones that every sector of business is at risk. But at risk of what?

"We have seen an increase in cyber targeting that has affected Minnesota-based companies," Paul said.

Cybercrime and cyber attacks aren't exactly the stereotypes you see on TV. However, Paul shared that cybercrime isn't new but is on the rise in the state.

"When we talk about cybercrime, we're really talking about any type of traditional criminal activity that is being conducted either over a computer, over a computer network, or on a device that uses a computer network," Paul said.

As for who is at risk, Paul says the agriculture, science, research and development, and health care sectors have all been affected one way or another.

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that in 2021, cyber-attacks will cost U.S companies $6.9 million.

Paul says the predators are not always targeting specific companies; instead, they spend time looking at the vast landscape of the internet, looking for anyone with a technical vulnerability.

"What that means is more folks are at risk. More companies are at risk," Paul said, adding that even "mom and pop shops" that think they have a low profile are in danger because it's "limited investment by the threat actor."

However, Pual shared that there is some good news on the horizon, with help for company executives needing to find ways to better protect themselves being made readily available.

"When we think about cyber risk at the FBI, we think of it also as a business risk, and when we think of cyber security, we think of national security," Paul said.

Paul shared that reaching out to local authorities quicker rather than later is best if you have been a victim of a cyber attack.

While the threat is not going anywhere, as our society becomes so integrated with technology in our cars, homes, and systems to manage commercial buildings, Paul says that it will take a proactive approach from society to limit the number of cyber attacks in the future.

"Cyber hygiene, developing personal practices that are reminding ourselves regularly that we need to be careful, we need to be checking, we need to be changing passwords along the way," Paul said. "I think that's how we ultimately learn to manage and mitigate this threat."

For more information about cyber attacks or to learn how to report a cyber attack, visit the FBI's website here .

