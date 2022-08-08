ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-Year-Old California Girl 'Vanishes' From Campground

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An "end-of-school" party on Friday night resulted in a tragic turn of events for one Placer County family . According to the New York Post , 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen during a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. Not only did Rodni disappear from the party, but her car was no where to be seen and her phone was entirely out of service.

Around one hundred other individuals were at the same party that night. County authorities suspect Rodni to have been abducted due to the fact that they are unable to locate her vehicle. ABC10 detailed Rodni to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 115 pounds. The article continues to describe Rodni as wearing a black tank top and having multiple piercings. Kiely's mother Lindsay Rodni-Nieman spoke about the incident via Facebook Watch on the Placer County Sherrif’s Office page.

"We just want her home. We are so scared, and we miss her so much, and we love her so much, and Kieley we love you and if you see this please just...please just come home. We just want to see our daughter home," Rodni-Nieman said in the video.

No suspects have been named as the investigation continues.

KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Injured boater rescued

A 67-year-old Greenwood man who was injured when he fell off his boat at Union Valley Reservoir Tuesday required a helicopter rescue. The injured boater was located in a remote area of the lake where California Highway Patrol’s H-20 was not able to land so a firefighter and CHP medic were dropped in on one of the chopper’s skids to prepare the patient for transport, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations officials. The firefighter was among the responding emergency personnel from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
GREENWOOD, CA
