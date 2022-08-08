Read full article on original website
Catherine Joy Powell Salter
Mrs. Catherine Joy Powell Salter left her earthly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on February 13, 1930, in Summitville, TN, to the late William Oscar and Tennessee Caroline ‘Carrie’ Roberts Powell. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, William Clayton Powell and son-in-law, Dewey Lee Dodson, Sr.
Dennis Wade Buckner
Mr. Dennis Wade Buckner, age 74, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Mr. Buckner was born in Winchester, TN, to his late parents Benjamin Franklin Buckner and Opal Bonner Buckner. He was a supervisor at Carrier Corporation for many years. Mr. Buckner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand babies. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Buckner.
Alma Louise Lowry
Alma Louise Lowry, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed away on August 7, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Lowry was born in Warren Co., TN, on October 7, 1927, to her late parents Jesse Jackson Woodlee and Harriet Ester Woodlee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Zane Lanier Lowry and two brothers Willie Andrew Woodlee and Jesse Aubra Woodlee. She is survived by her loving, devoted daughter Alma Kay Lowry and a host of special nieces and nephews. Louise devoted her life to being a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Louise’s many interests included sewing, crafts, painting, cooking and baking, gardening, working in the yard and her floors and plants, traveling and being a caregiver to her parents and husband. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, family and friends.
Hannah M. Melton
Hannah M. Melton, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Chattanooga, at the age of 24. Graveside Services are scheduled for 11 AM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Hannah was the daughter of the late Ricky Webb and Sandra Melton,...
Charles R. Moore
Charles R. Moore, of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday,. August 6, 2022 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in. Humboldt at the age of 89. Graveside Services are scheduled for. 12:30 PM EST (11:30 AM Central Time), Thursday, August 11,. 2022 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Mr. Moore, a...
Kentucky flood victim collections continue in Manchester
Manchester residents have teamed up to begin a collection of items for victims of recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. A trailer was dropped off Monday, Aug. 8 in the Southern Family Market parking lot to be filled. The items will be driven to the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department for distribution. The trailer remains as there is room for more donations.
Motlow Celebrates 14 New Paramedic Graduates
Motlow State Community College recognized 14 new paramedics during a graduation ceremony held August 8 in Powers Auditorium on the College’s Moore County campus. “This graduating class has put in a lot of time and effort and proven themselves to take their place among their colleagues in the field,” said Houston Austin, EMS Director at Motlow. “I am very proud of all of their accomplishments. Motlow strives for excellence, and they have definitely achieved that.”
Coffee County sports ticket information for 2022-23 school year
Coffee County Central High School athletic director Brandon McWhorter has released ticketing information for the 2022-23 school year. Paper tickets will be available at the gate for following sports:. Volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball, tennis and swim. There will also be digital tickets available at gofan.co for the following...
Manchester releases job description for police chief position
Thunder Radio news reported last week that Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother intends to retire at the end of the month. Now the City of Manchester has released a job description posting for the position with the guidance of Municipal Technical Advisory Service. The official job description is below:. The...
Raz’n Kids Consignment Sale is Wednesday through Friday in Manchester
The Raz’n Kids Fall/Winter Consignment Sale is slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester. Hours are 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. There will be a public half price sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
Woodbury man sentenced to 3 months for Jan. 6 actions
A Woodbury man has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role January 6th in Washington DC. Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Baggott has been sentenced to 3 months incarceration, 1 year of supervised release, 60-hours of community service...
TUESDAY SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle volleyball wins, football throttled at Harris
It appears that the Coffee Middle Football run of CTC dominance is over. After back to back seasons of rolling through conference play, the Raiders started the conference season 0-1 Tuesday night with a 44-7 loss at the hands of Harris Middle in Shelbyville – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen to swear in new board members at special called meeting Aug. 18
City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen have announced a special called meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 to swear in the recently elected aldermen and mayor. Three new aldermen were elected Aug. 4 – Joey Hobbs and Donny Parsley to 4-year terms and Julie Anderson to a 2-year term. Alderman Mark Messick was re-elected to a 4-year term. Also, Mayor Marilyn Howard ran unopposed and was elected to a 2-year term as city mayor. All will be sworn in on Aug. 18, along with three re-elected city school board members.
Tullahoma PD needs help identifying driver allegedly involved in theft
Tullahoma Police Department has released an image of a pickup truck they say was involved in the theft of a trailer back on August 1. The pickup appears to be a white, long-bed Chevrolet single cab. The alleged theft occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. (see photo below)
