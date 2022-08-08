Alma Louise Lowry, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed away on August 7, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Lowry was born in Warren Co., TN, on October 7, 1927, to her late parents Jesse Jackson Woodlee and Harriet Ester Woodlee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Zane Lanier Lowry and two brothers Willie Andrew Woodlee and Jesse Aubra Woodlee. She is survived by her loving, devoted daughter Alma Kay Lowry and a host of special nieces and nephews. Louise devoted her life to being a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Louise’s many interests included sewing, crafts, painting, cooking and baking, gardening, working in the yard and her floors and plants, traveling and being a caregiver to her parents and husband. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, family and friends.

