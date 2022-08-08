Read full article on original website
Cooper Auction: Sat., Sept. 17, 2022
Due to downsizing & selling our place, we will sell the following personal property at public auction, located from St. James, Missouri, take Hwy. B 6 miles north to Hwy. EE. Turn left and continue 1/2 mile to auction. Follow Lorts Auction Today signs on. SATURDAY, SEPT. 17, 2022. Morning...
Bourbon firemen have great tradition
In the 1930s a group composed of merchants and citizens of Bourbon organized the Bourbon Volunteer Fire Dept. The original fire truck was a 1939 Chevrolet truck. Most of the work on the truck was done by the men. In the ‘30s no one had any money but dinners, plays and dances were held to raise money. They were an independent group of men who did it with the help of their wives, families and community.
New playground taking shape
Students at the Steelville elementary and middle schools should have a new playground to start the upcoming school year. On Monday, playground equipment was being put together by the company from which it was purchased. Superintendent Christina Hess noted workers had started on the project late last week and anticipate...
FFA Rodeo is this weekend
The St. James FFA will host its annual rodeo this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, with many great events coming to the Nelson Hart Park arena. The event always brings in a large crowd for a fun filled night, which will provide funding for FFA programs. Gates will...
