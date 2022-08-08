In the 1930s a group composed of merchants and citizens of Bourbon organized the Bourbon Volunteer Fire Dept. The original fire truck was a 1939 Chevrolet truck. Most of the work on the truck was done by the men. In the ‘30s no one had any money but dinners, plays and dances were held to raise money. They were an independent group of men who did it with the help of their wives, families and community.

BOURBON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO