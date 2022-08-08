White House approves Parson's federal disaster declaration after intense flooding

Missouri Governor Mike Parson reported Monday that he's heard back from Washington, and President Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration due to recent flooding.

The White House declaration covers St. Louis City and County, along with St. Charles and Montgomery counties. It allows residents to seek federal disaster aid for repairs and replacement of damaged homes, vehicles, personal property and to cover expenses.

The federal aid will also help pay for damage to public infrastructure. Details will soon be available at disasterassistance.gov.