Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Jake Dickert names offensive and defensive MVPs through eight days of WSU fall camp
PULLMAN -- Washington State head man Jake Dickert named his early MVP's of fall camp after Day 8 on Thursday. He picked one Coug on offense and one on defense. "On offense, I think Donovan Ollie has taken his game to the next level," Dickert said when asked by CF.C. "I think he's cutting it loose and we need it. We talked about in this offense you have to have big boy receivers and I think he has really risen to the occasion on offense.
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
247Sports
Justin Powell receives waiver from NCAA to play at Washington State
Former Tennessee guard Justin Powell has reportedly received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately at Washington State. Powell was the fifth Tennessee player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when he did so in April 27. He followed freshman power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, senior guard Victor Bailey, freshman center Handje Tamba and freshman wing Quentin Diboundje.
pullmanradio.com
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings. Catch up on the case: Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates. In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays....
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
inlander.com
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benewah, Kootenai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Benewah; Kootenai The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
KXLY
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris
You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire Threatening Homes on Toby Lane Monday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - On the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022, firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 were called to Toby Lane in Clarkston for a tractor that had caught fire and then started a grass fire near homes, out buildings and a camper. Asotin County Crews also called for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Comments / 0