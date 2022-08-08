ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FOX Sports

Kansas Jayhawks have work to do following losses to title team

Let’s check in on the defending national champions. While Kansas will have a different look from the team we saw cut down the nets in New Orleans this past April, there’s still plenty to like about the Jayhawks. Who’s gone?. NBA first-round draft picks Ochai Agbaji and...
FanSided

Kansas football lands first quarterback commitment of 2023 class

The Jayhawks have landed their first commitment from a quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his intentions to play for Lance Leipold and Kansas on Thursday afternoon live via his Instagram page. According to Rivals.com, the 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback from Douglasville, Georgia, chose KU over...
kmaland.com

2023 3-star Fish commits to Iowa State

(Ames) -- The Iowa State men’s basketball program received a commitment from 2023 3-star Kayden Fish on Monday. Fish – a power forward from Staley High School in Kansas City – chose the Cyclones over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Colorado State and Davidson. Fish is the...
WIBW

Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
kcur.org

KU kicks out fraternities

The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
WIBW

Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
