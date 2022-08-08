Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kansas Jayhawks have work to do following losses to title team
Let’s check in on the defending national champions. While Kansas will have a different look from the team we saw cut down the nets in New Orleans this past April, there’s still plenty to like about the Jayhawks. Who’s gone?. NBA first-round draft picks Ochai Agbaji and...
Kansas football lands first quarterback commitment of 2023 class
The Jayhawks have landed their first commitment from a quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his intentions to play for Lance Leipold and Kansas on Thursday afternoon live via his Instagram page. According to Rivals.com, the 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback from Douglasville, Georgia, chose KU over...
kmaland.com
2023 3-star Fish commits to Iowa State
(Ames) -- The Iowa State men’s basketball program received a commitment from 2023 3-star Kayden Fish on Monday. Fish – a power forward from Staley High School in Kansas City – chose the Cyclones over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Colorado State and Davidson. Fish is the...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
WIBW
Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
Playoff contenders, new food, and giveaways galore for Royals fans in August
The Kansas City Royals have new food at Kauffman Stadium, a concert featuring '90s bands, and giveaways during August homestands.
Eagles add Kansas City to Hotel California 2022 tour
Demand for the Eagles' Hotel California 2022 Tour prompted the band to add a stop in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center in November.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
WIBW
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
kcur.org
KU kicks out fraternities
The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
kmaland.com
Carol Catherine Ecker,64, Gladstone, Missouri
Service:, Funeral Services and IntermentsName: Carol Catherine, Justin Martin, and Jonathan…
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Keith Olsen, Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise
Northeast Kansas to host tractor cruise fundraiser for Angelman Syndrome Foundation. (Everest, Kan.) -- A tractor cruise fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will tak…
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
