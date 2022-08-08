Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.

Their goal is to identify multiple bone fragments found at an Edmond address in Logan County earlier this year. The Sheriff Offices in Pottawatomie County, Logan County and Oklahoma County have requested the help of the OSBI in an investigation that involves missing persons from each county.

The OSBI as well as detectives from all three counties have been working closely with the families of the missing persons. DNA has been collected from family members to assist in the identification process.

As remains are positively identified, the medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is still active.

