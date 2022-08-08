ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344KUa_0h9Ye41B00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.

Their goal is to identify multiple bone fragments found at an Edmond address in Logan County earlier this year. The Sheriff Offices in Pottawatomie County, Logan County and Oklahoma County have requested the help of the OSBI in an investigation that involves missing persons from each county.

Police identify father, 3 children killed in murder-suicide

The OSBI as well as detectives from all three counties have been working closely with the families of the missing persons. DNA has been collected from family members to assist in the identification process.

As remains are positively identified, the medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Guest816
3d ago

Science these days is amazing. If DNA had been around when I went to college, it would have caught my interest. I find it absolutely fascinating.

Reply
7
Guest816
3d ago

Good luck on the hunt. Everyone deserves a descent burial and family needs to know.

Reply
9
Eva Turner
3d ago

These stories always get my hopes up that my brother will be found so we have a definitive answer.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Pottawatomie County, OK
Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
County
Logan County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Sports
County
Oklahoma County, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two charged in stolen identity case

NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Suicide#Dna#The Sheriff Offices#Osbi#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

OSBI analyzing DNA in Logan County investigation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy