Texas State

texas.gov

Special Education Required Postings to LEA Websites

This letter provides notice to local education agencies (LEAs) of required postings described in U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) requirements, applicable federal law, the Texas Education Code (TEC), and IDEA-B Program Guidelines. LEAs are required to have links to all required postings accessible on...
texas.gov

HHSC Receives Federal Grant to Expand Fraud Prevention Efforts

AUSTIN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) a federal grant of more than $400,000 to further the agency’s fraud prevention efforts for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). HHSC has prevented the misuse of more than $147...
texas.gov

EBT Trafficking Unit investigates vendor fraud

The OIG Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Trafficking Unit investigates allegations of retailers' misuse or trafficking of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. These activities can erode public trust in a nutrition program with more than 3.5 million eligible participants in Texas. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the trafficking team opened 93 cases, completed 94 cases and recovered $272,279 in overpayments.
