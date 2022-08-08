Read full article on original website
Special Education Required Postings to LEA Websites
This letter provides notice to local education agencies (LEAs) of required postings described in U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) requirements, applicable federal law, the Texas Education Code (TEC), and IDEA-B Program Guidelines. LEAs are required to have links to all required postings accessible on...
Governor Abbott Appoints Coons To Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kris Coons to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system. Kris Coons of San Antonio is...
Governor Abbott Appoints Veliz To Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Omar Veliz to the Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force for a term set to expire June 14, 2023. The Task Force advises and assists the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House with issues relating to small businesses and provides information to the public.
HHSC Receives Federal Grant to Expand Fraud Prevention Efforts
AUSTIN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) a federal grant of more than $400,000 to further the agency’s fraud prevention efforts for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). HHSC has prevented the misuse of more than $147...
EBT Trafficking Unit investigates vendor fraud
The OIG Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Trafficking Unit investigates allegations of retailers' misuse or trafficking of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. These activities can erode public trust in a nutrition program with more than 3.5 million eligible participants in Texas. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the trafficking team opened 93 cases, completed 94 cases and recovered $272,279 in overpayments.
