Tullahoma, TN

thunder1320.com

Dennis Wade Buckner

Mr. Dennis Wade Buckner, age 74, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Mr. Buckner was born in Winchester, TN, to his late parents Benjamin Franklin Buckner and Opal Bonner Buckner. He was a supervisor at Carrier Corporation for many years. Mr. Buckner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand babies. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Buckner.
PELHAM, TN
thunder1320.com

Catherine Joy Powell Salter

Mrs. Catherine Joy Powell Salter left her earthly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on February 13, 1930, in Summitville, TN, to the late William Oscar and Tennessee Caroline ‘Carrie’ Roberts Powell. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, William Clayton Powell and son-in-law, Dewey Lee Dodson, Sr.
SUMMITVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Hannah M. Melton

Hannah M. Melton, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Chattanooga, at the age of 24. Graveside Services are scheduled for 11 AM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Hannah was the daughter of the late Ricky Webb and Sandra Melton,...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Motlow Celebrates 14 New Paramedic Graduates

Motlow State Community College recognized 14 new paramedics during a graduation ceremony held August 8 in Powers Auditorium on the College’s Moore County campus. “This graduating class has put in a lot of time and effort and proven themselves to take their place among their colleagues in the field,” said Houston Austin, EMS Director at Motlow. “I am very proud of all of their accomplishments. Motlow strives for excellence, and they have definitely achieved that.”
MOORE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Jennifer Ann Brandon

A celebration of life for Mrs. Jennifer Ann Brandon, age 58 of Manchester, will be conducted from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 12, 2022. Mrs. Brandon passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Alma Louise Lowry

Alma Louise Lowry, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed away on August 7, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Lowry was born in Warren Co., TN, on October 7, 1927, to her late parents Jesse Jackson Woodlee and Harriet Ester Woodlee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Zane Lanier Lowry and two brothers Willie Andrew Woodlee and Jesse Aubra Woodlee. She is survived by her loving, devoted daughter Alma Kay Lowry and a host of special nieces and nephews. Louise devoted her life to being a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Louise’s many interests included sewing, crafts, painting, cooking and baking, gardening, working in the yard and her floors and plants, traveling and being a caregiver to her parents and husband. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, family and friends.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Kentucky flood victim collections continue in Manchester

Manchester residents have teamed up to begin a collection of items for victims of recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. A trailer was dropped off Monday, Aug. 8 in the Southern Family Market parking lot to be filled. The items will be driven to the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department for distribution. The trailer remains as there is room for more donations.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester releases job description for police chief position

Thunder Radio news reported last week that Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother intends to retire at the end of the month. Now the City of Manchester has released a job description posting for the position with the guidance of Municipal Technical Advisory Service. The official job description is below:. The...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Woodbury man sentenced to 3 months for Jan. 6 actions

A Woodbury man has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role January 6th in Washington DC. Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Baggott has been sentenced to 3 months incarceration, 1 year of supervised release, 60-hours of community service...
WOODBURY, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen to swear in new board members at special called meeting Aug. 18

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen have announced a special called meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 to swear in the recently elected aldermen and mayor. Three new aldermen were elected Aug. 4 – Joey Hobbs and Donny Parsley to 4-year terms and Julie Anderson to a 2-year term. Alderman Mark Messick was re-elected to a 4-year term. Also, Mayor Marilyn Howard ran unopposed and was elected to a 2-year term as city mayor. All will be sworn in on Aug. 18, along with three re-elected city school board members.
MANCHESTER, TN

