Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
wnky.com
Local caddy helps champion golfer at U.S. Women’s Amateur after Olde Stone win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Yana Wilson, winner of the U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship in Bowling Green is taking more than just the title to her next tournament. “He’s good luck I guess,” said Wilson. Bowling Green local Tate Hanks, who was her caddy in the Junior Championship, is with...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Two local business leaders to be added to JA Distinguished Business Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local business leaders will be inducted into Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Distinguished Business Hall of Fame in March of 2023. From the field of nominees, Dr. Gary Ransdell, former president and President Emeritus of Western Kentucky University and former president of...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – Ken Fleenor, Brigadier General and Vietnam Prisoner-of-War
Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park is growing. Dedicated to telling stories of southern Kentucky aviators and their aircraft, this week we posthumously visit the United States Air Force Vietnam War-era story of Bowling Green native and WKU alumni, Brig. General Kenneth Fleenor. Born in October 1939 in Bowling Green,...
God’s Pit Crew rebuilding 3 homes for KY, TN tornado victims
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Danville-based disaster relief organization, God’s Pit Crew, is rebuilding three homes at the same time for people in Virginia’s neighboring states who lost everything to deadly tornadoes. Last December, deadly tornadoes swept through Benton and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as well as Dresden, Tennessee. As a result, the nonprofit says these […]
tncontentexchange.com
Local catering business celebrating 20-year anniversary
She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.”. But Karen did it, and with that first meal, a business was...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools. Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning. “It became...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 1, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Section of Covington Street to close Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU says their electric crews will be closing the right, northeast lane of Covington Street between S. Park Drive and Euclid Avenue. The lane will remain closed Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the replacement of two poles. As always, crews...
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
WBKO
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary. According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized. They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
k105.com
Logan Co. father fatally shoots adult son during argument over money
A Logan County man has been jailed after shooting and killing his adult son during an apparent argument over money. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg on the report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered 61-year-old Darrell G. Evans, of Lewisburg, had shot and killed his son, 32-year-old Richard Evans, also of Lewisburg, according to multiple media outlets.
WBKO
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
Comments / 0