ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Some WA fuel stations fall under $4 per gallon with national average set dip below four-dollar mark this week

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?

Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Bellingham, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice

The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee drops COVID booster mandate for WA state workers

SEATTLE - Questions are now being raised about Governor Jay Inslee’s reasoning for lifting the COVID booster requirement for state employees, including ferry workers and state troopers. Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state

Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy