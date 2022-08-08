Some WA fuel stations fall under $4 per gallon with national average set dip below four-dollar mark this week

Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?
Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Will Farmer’s Almanac Predict a Mild or Monstrous Winter in Washington?
After this brutal summer I know many are already looking forward to colder days ahead. While the Yakima valley often get snow dumped upon us a few times during the winter, after how hot it had been through this heatwave, will some of that heat stick around or are we going all frozen this winter season? Let's see!
everettpost.com
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
KHQ Right Now
Inslee says US, state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee drops COVID booster mandate for WA state workers
SEATTLE - Questions are now being raised about Governor Jay Inslee’s reasoning for lifting the COVID booster requirement for state employees, including ferry workers and state troopers. Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot...
Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
MyNorthwest.com
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
Thousands without power as thunderstorms move through western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Storms moving through western Washington knocked out power to thousands across the Puget Sound region and briefly impacted air travel at Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday morning. Areas including the Kitsap Peninsula and Pierce and King counties were experiencing lightning, thunder and heavy rain midmorning on...
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
Thunderstorms rack the Puget Sound region, leaving thousands without power
A series of lightning storms in the Puget Sound region has left thousands without power Wednesday morning. Fife, Dash point, Browns point, at least 9,000 customers are without power because of lightning strikes. Fife City Hall and the Community and Aquatic Center are closed to the public today. The pool...
