Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date
The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Comment on Movie’s Cancelation: ‘We Are Shocked’
If you had any hope that this news about DC’s Batgirl movie being canceled late into production and never getting released on HBO Max wasn’t legit, it looks like it’s time to accept reality. The film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, posted a statement about the news on Instagram, and it doesn’t mince words or offer a ton of hope.
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’
Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star in ‘Road House’ Remake
After first getting mentioned as a possibility last fall, it now looks official: The ’80s camp classic Road House is getting a remake, and it will star Jake Gyllenhaal in the role originally made famous by the late, great Patrick Swayze. The remake will be directed by Doug Liman, whose credits include The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow, Go, and Swingers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World’s Woody Praised After Calling Jessie Over to Greet Young Black Fan: ‘We Ain’t Finna Get Canceled’
In a TikTok with over one million views that's been shared to other social media sites, namely, Twitter, a heartwarming moment was captured. Harold Colclough posted the sweet interaction between little Havyn and the character Jessie from Disney's Toy Story. "Woody [helped] make Havyn day!!! She got to get a...
Selena Gomez Possibly Rebooting 1980s Hit Film ‘Working Girl’
Selena Gomez fans may have a new starring role to look forward to from the actress/singer. As a producer, Gomez is in final negotiations to work on a reboot of the 1980s classic Working Girl. 1988's Working Girl originally starred Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith, Joan Cusack, and Harrison Ford and...
This Adorable Baby Looks Just Like Woody Harrelson and Even the Actor Agrees!
On August 3, Dani Mulvenna posted a photo of her baby daughter Cora side-by-side with The Hunger Games actor Woody Harrelson. "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson," the mom questioned on Twitter. The tweet went wildly viral, with over 27,000 retweets. "I don't know Dani, why...
Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone
Similar to Avril Lavigne's inescapable Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem conspiracy floating around the internet. The theory claims Eminem was replaced by a clone after the rapper supposedly died in a car accident. According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, Eminem "died in a car accident" back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Jonas Reveals New Secrets About ‘S.O.S.’ on Song’s 15th Anniversary
Nick Jonas just got candid about one of the Jonas Brothers' biggest hits. Nick recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of "S.O.S" by sharing a few "fun facts" about the smash single. On TikTok, Nick revealed he was only 13 when he wrote the song "in a hotel room in New...
Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Show Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Hannah Montana’
Selena Gomez's new HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, is the best of both worlds thanks to its surprising connection to Hannah Montana. The fourth season of Selena + Chef takes place on a very special set: the former home of Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, the moonlighting teen pop star from the Disney Channel show of the same name.
Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song
Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?. Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of. "Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to /...
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’
For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
Another Classic ‘Karate Kid’ Character Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5
By far, the most impressive thing about The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is the way it has been able to take silly parts of the original movies and spin them into interesting and sometimes even profound parts of the new show. The Karate Kid Part III is not a particularly good film, and its villain, Terry Silver, is absurd. (He’s an ultra-wealthy businessman who drops everything he’s doing to gaining revenge against a teenager and his kindly karate teacher he’s never met because they were mean to his buddy? Okay!)
Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John’s Biggest Hits
The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73. Olivia-Newton John's body of work ranks from...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm Shot a Larry Death Scene, But Didn’t Use It
Larry David was almost dead. Pretty pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyyy dead. That’s the surprising insight into the previous season of the show provided by Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner Jeff Schaffer. In a new interview, Schaffer revealed that there was a very good chance that Season 11 could have been the series’ last. And if that was the case ... Larry would have died.
Star 93.9
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account
Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account. "For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
TikToker’s ‘Wedding Week From Hell’ Includes Wasp Sting, Ruined Dress, Car Accident and Honeymoon Catastrophe
A bride typically pictures her wedding day as a magical experience. Occasionally stressful mishaps arise, but for one unlucky bride, her entire wedding week was plagued by disaster. The bride took to TikTok to share her "wedding week from hell," which included one catastrophe after another. The woman, a.k.a. @thatbamfam,...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0