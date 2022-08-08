ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star 93.9

Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date

The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.
'Batgirl' Directors Comment on Movie's Cancelation: 'We Are Shocked'

If you had any hope that this news about DC’s Batgirl movie being canceled late into production and never getting released on HBO Max wasn’t legit, it looks like it’s time to accept reality. The film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, posted a statement about the news on Instagram, and it doesn’t mince words or offer a ton of hope.
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For 'Aquaman 2'

Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star in 'Road House' Remake

After first getting mentioned as a possibility last fall, it now looks official: The ’80s camp classic Road House is getting a remake, and it will star Jake Gyllenhaal in the role originally made famous by the late, great Patrick Swayze. The remake will be directed by Doug Liman, whose credits include The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow, Go, and Swingers.
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won't Be In 'Scream 6'

For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
Another Classic 'Karate Kid' Character Returns in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5

By far, the most impressive thing about The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is the way it has been able to take silly parts of the original movies and spin them into interesting and sometimes even profound parts of the new show. The Karate Kid Part III is not a particularly good film, and its villain, Terry Silver, is absurd. (He’s an ultra-wealthy businessman who drops everything he’s doing to gaining revenge against a teenager and his kindly karate teacher he’s never met because they were mean to his buddy? Okay!)
Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John's Biggest Hits

The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73. Olivia-Newton John's body of work ranks from...
'Curb Your Enthusiasm Shot a Larry Death Scene, But Didn't Use It

Larry David was almost dead. Pretty pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyyy dead. That’s the surprising insight into the previous season of the show provided by Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner Jeff Schaffer. In a new interview, Schaffer revealed that there was a very good chance that Season 11 could have been the series’ last. And if that was the case ... Larry would have died.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
