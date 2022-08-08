Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
wcbi.com
Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
wcbi.com
Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s move-in day at Mississippi University for Women. Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning. It’s a week long campus event for students to reconnect and for new students to learn about what the university offers including some new programs. Events are...
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
wcbi.com
Gasoline prices are going down
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gasoline prices are going down. Triple A reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.59 in Mississippi. That’s 14 cents lower than a week ago and 61 cents lower than last month. The national average is also falling. Right now, the...
wcbi.com
Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community. The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year. But instead of leaving the SUVs in...
wcbi.com
Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job
COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
wcbi.com
Woman says she came home to find her son bleeding on the couch after deadly Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona. The woman who lives at the Powell Street house with her children told WCBI that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.
wtva.com
Updated - One killed, three injured in Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead and three others were hurt in a Winona shooting. Gunfire rang out at a home in the 600 block of Powell Street Wednesday evening. Calvin Young, the assistant police chief, says three men and one woman got hurt. They are being treated...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout. Ferris Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and Thomas Spann is charged with drive-by shooting. Tupelo police say officers were called to Mike’s Bar and Grill this past Sunday. Witnesses told...
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being. The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session. The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com
Columbus school superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
wtva.com
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
wcbi.com
Scattered showers again Thursday, drier Friday & weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Scattered showers and a few storms stay likely today before lower rain chances take hold for the weekend. THURSDAY: Like previous days, scattered showers will once again begin developing shortly after lunch thanks to climbing heat and humidity. The slow-moving nature of the rain may pose a risk of localized flooding, but no widespread issues are expected. Most of the rain should be done before midnight.
wcbi.com
New details released about plans for the Columbus School District
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are emerging about what’s next for the Columbus School District and the current leadership. The district board of trustees released a statement this morning, saying it accepted the immediate resignation of Dr. Cherie Labat. Meaning her last day on the job was...
