Mississippi State, MS

Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s move-in day at Mississippi University for Women. Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning. It’s a week long campus event for students to reconnect and for new students to learn about what the university offers including some new programs. Events are...
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
Gasoline prices are going down

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gasoline prices are going down. Triple A reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.59 in Mississippi. That’s 14 cents lower than a week ago and 61 cents lower than last month. The national average is also falling. Right now, the...
Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community. The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year. But instead of leaving the SUVs in...
Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job

COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
Updated - One killed, three injured in Winona shooting

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead and three others were hurt in a Winona shooting. Gunfire rang out at a home in the 600 block of Powell Street Wednesday evening. Calvin Young, the assistant police chief, says three men and one woman got hurt. They are being treated...
Argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout. Ferris Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and Thomas Spann is charged with drive-by shooting. Tupelo police say officers were called to Mike’s Bar and Grill this past Sunday. Witnesses told...
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being. The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session. The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
Columbus school superintendent resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
Scattered showers again Thursday, drier Friday & weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Scattered showers and a few storms stay likely today before lower rain chances take hold for the weekend. THURSDAY: Like previous days, scattered showers will once again begin developing shortly after lunch thanks to climbing heat and humidity. The slow-moving nature of the rain may pose a risk of localized flooding, but no widespread issues are expected. Most of the rain should be done before midnight.
New details released about plans for the Columbus School District

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are emerging about what’s next for the Columbus School District and the current leadership. The district board of trustees released a statement this morning, saying it accepted the immediate resignation of Dr. Cherie Labat. Meaning her last day on the job was...
