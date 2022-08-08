Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Golf Digest
Antonio Brown tweets out quote from ... Antonio Brown, in what can only be described as the most Antonio Brown move ever
Judging by his off-season, it would appear as though Antonio Brown is done with football. If so, it would bring to an end one of the more chaotic careers in NFL history, one that began and thrived in Pittsburgh and ended, quite unceremoniously, with Brown ripping off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and running off the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 of 2021.
Recruit list for Ohio State - Notre Dame game continues to grow nicely
The Ohio State - Notre Dame game will be a huge recruiting game for the Buckeyes and the list is continuing to grow nicely.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
Former Ohio State WR Has Honest Admission About His NFL Career
In five years at Ohio State, wide receiver Parris Campbell won it all: A conference title, numerous personal accolades and national championship. But ahead of his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts, he has a blunt assessment of his career so far. In a recent interview, Campbell admitted that his...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Team
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll. Over its nearly 140-year history, the Fighting Irish have won 11 national titles and more than 900 games. As I recently did with Georgia, if one were to take the best players and coaches from all of Notre Dame's teams (based on their level of success in college and/or the NFL) to put together an all-time lineup, the Irish would have a Super Bowl-caliber team. Let’s take a look, but as we do, note that I am going on an individual's peak success and how he would fare today, i.e., no 180-pound linemen or coaches who could not adjust past the single wing. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
