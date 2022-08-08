Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Does the ‘Green Line’ Theory Explain Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup?
A viral theory on TikTok suggests Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was always doomed to fail. Over the weekend news broke that the pair — who were first spotted out together in October 2021 — have called it quits. A source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson ran into problems with their schedules. However, they added the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."
Disney World’s Woody Praised After Calling Jessie Over to Greet Young Black Fan: ‘We Ain’t Finna Get Canceled’
In a TikTok with over one million views that's been shared to other social media sites, namely, Twitter, a heartwarming moment was captured. Harold Colclough posted the sweet interaction between little Havyn and the character Jessie from Disney's Toy Story. "Woody [helped] make Havyn day!!! She got to get a...
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone
Similar to Avril Lavigne's inescapable Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem conspiracy floating around the internet. The theory claims Eminem was replaced by a clone after the rapper supposedly died in a car accident. According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, Eminem "died in a car accident" back...
23 Infuriating Parents Who Should Have Never, Ever, Ever Had Children
No child deserves this.
Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Livestream, Reveals Why She Went Bald
Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle — or lack thereof — as well as her decision to shave her head. "I was never supposed to have hair," she said during the livestream, explaining she has never enjoyed the upkeep or maintenance of having hair.
JK Rowling working with police after receiving threat following Rushdie tweet
JK Rowling has said she is working with the police after receiving a potential threat from a Twitter user following her reaction tweet to Sir Salman Rushdie’s attack in New York.The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots to Twitter of a message from a user who had written “don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweeting that she felt “very sick” after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.Rowling tagged Twitter’s support account in the post and said: “Any chance of some support?”To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕 Police are involved (were already...
‘Jealous’ Woman Annoyed by Friend’s ‘Excessive’ Vacation Posts on Social Media
Most people probably don't worry too much about what their friends think about their vacation photos on social media, instead assuming they're just happy for them — but that wasn't the case for one woman who took to Mumsnet to complain about her friend's supposedly "excessive" vaycay posts. On...
Now, There’s a Spotify Playlist For Your Dog In The Car
Long road trips are staple of life in West Texas. Let's face it, we're a long way from everywhere. If you have a dog, it is impossible to leave them home alone for as long as it takes to get to even Abilene or Eden for that matter. According to...
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Influencer Slammed for ‘Demanding’ Free Dog From Rescue Shelter
Often times there is a symbiotic relationship between an influencer and a specific brand, however, things can occasionally turn sour between the two. The Mirror reports that an unknown influencer took to Reddit to share their experience and the reason why they are "demanding" a free dog for the work that they would do.
Bride Outraged After Learning Family Made Secret Bets on How Long Her Marriage Will Last
A woman on Reddit is outraged after learning her family secretly placed bets on how long her marriage will last. She is now considering canceling her wedding ceremony entirely. "My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month, but I'm planning to cancel everything and have a...
TikToker’s ‘Wedding Week From Hell’ Includes Wasp Sting, Ruined Dress, Car Accident and Honeymoon Catastrophe
A bride typically pictures her wedding day as a magical experience. Occasionally stressful mishaps arise, but for one unlucky bride, her entire wedding week was plagued by disaster. The bride took to TikTok to share her "wedding week from hell," which included one catastrophe after another. The woman, a.k.a. @thatbamfam,...
