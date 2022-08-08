Read full article on original website
Hello, Montana – Montana Fair 2022
The Montana Fair in Billings is almost here, which means people will enjoy rides, food, and tons of entertainment. Fan favorites like deep-fried snickers, the foot-long corn dog, and a new food booth: Opa Grill. Several fairground stages will have live music, such as the Bad Larry’s. Entertainment is included with gate admission to the fair so make sure to enjoy every minute of it!
Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations
The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings
Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings
The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them.
Billings Clinic chosen to provide medical care in West Yellowstone
West Yellowstone, MT— Billings Clinic will provide medical care to the community of West Yellowstone and the surrounding area beginning January 2023 after the West Yellowstone Town Council has awarded their health care services to the regional health system. Under the agreement, the West Yellowstone clinic building will become the site of a Billings Clinic satellite clinic beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Billings media comes together to cover MontanaFair 2022
It was a fun and entertaining luncheon for the Montana media covering this year’s MontanaFair. TV, Radio, and multiple print journalists, writers, producers, on-air anchors and reporters, and local lawmakers enjoyed hearing about the exciting MontanaFair line-up this year. It’s also a nice break from the hectic media schedules...
Operation School Supply: Helping students succeed
The United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) hosts its annual collection drive, Operation School Supply, for Billings and Laurel Schools. According to the press release, the drive helps ensure students who need school supplies have access to them throughout the year. Supplies donated to the drive are stored in schools...
Billings Fire asking public to avoid N. Broadway for possible electrical fire
If you are in downtown Billings or planning on going through the heart of the city Thursday afternoon, Billings Fire is asking people to try and stay away from the area.”Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area,” according to Billings Fire Department.Please go to our YourBigSky.com Facebook page for ongoing updates and information.
Fire crews responding to possible electrical fire on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a possible electrical fire on N Broadway. According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Vandalism inside Entree Soup in Billings caught on camera
On Sunday August 7, five vandals broke into and vandalized the Entree Soup restaurant in Billings shutting it down for an indefinite amount of time.
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Plane makes emergency landing near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported.
Neighbors say speed limit must drop due to recent crashes in northwest Billings
A motorcyclist was killed in July and high speed on the Molt road is commonplace according to Augusta Ranch residents.
