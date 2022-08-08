ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Yardbarker

James Harden Shows Off His Hard Work This Offseason

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is a man of few words but he’s been talking a lot more lately. He has made a point to specifically tell people that he’s taking things very seriously and is intent on helping his team go all the way next season.
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
Yardbarker

Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL

Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
Yardbarker

Payton Pritchard odd man out in Celtics’ backcourt next season?

The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon to a guard rotation that includes Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. That’s five guards fighting for playing time and there’s only 48 minutes of basketball per game. Head coach Ime Udoka will have more veterans around but this depth...
