Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Kyrie Irving Allegedly Wanted His New Contract To Guarantee He Wouldn't Have To Play More Than 60 Games Per Season And To Not Play Back To Back Games
The entire saga with the Brooklyn Nets seeing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want out of the team 3 years after signing with the squad seems to have kicked off when Joe Tsai refused to sign a contract extension with Irving in June. The Nets were unwilling to offer...
James Harden Shows Off His Hard Work This Offseason
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is a man of few words but he’s been talking a lot more lately. He has made a point to specifically tell people that he’s taking things very seriously and is intent on helping his team go all the way next season.
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Gilbert Arenas: LeBron James is the only superstar who has never chased stats
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a lot to say about LeBron James on Monday. During an episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy appeared as a guest and Arenas said that James is the only superstar who has never chased stats. “LeBron is probably...
NBA analyst thinks Bulls may have made a mistake signing Andre Drummond
The Bulls had a relatively quiet offseason in which the addition of Andre Drummond was their biggest free agent signing. Drummond started last season with the 76ers before getting traded to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. He averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over 73 games with the 76ers and Nets.
Ben Simmons Reports: Will Ben Simmons start the season with the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided right before NBA's Free Agency. There were multiple reports that Kevin Durant asked to be traded. Other reports stated that Kyrie Irving wanted a contract extension or he would demand a trade. Later on, more reports came out saying Kyrie Irving would stick around with...
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood
Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Jason Williams Throws Shade At Michael Jordan While Playing Down His 6 Championship Rings: "Jordan Don't Get Those Rings Without Pippen."
Michael Jordan is one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. With a list of accolades matched by a few, Jordan made his mark in the NBA with how dominant of a scorer he was and how he led the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Winning six championships...
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener
Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
NFL・
How Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns can work as Timberwolves' duo
The Minnesota Timberwolves disturbed the basketball universe when they paid a premium price for Rudy Gobert, sending back a package to the Utah Jazz that did not include Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays the same position. Immediately, most people had questions. How will Gobert and Towns fit together on the court?
