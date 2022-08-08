ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
James Harden Shows Off His Hard Work This Offseason

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is a man of few words but he’s been talking a lot more lately. He has made a point to specifically tell people that he’s taking things very seriously and is intent on helping his team go all the way next season.
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener

Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
How Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns can work as Timberwolves' duo

The Minnesota Timberwolves disturbed the basketball universe when they paid a premium price for Rudy Gobert, sending back a package to the Utah Jazz that did not include Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays the same position. Immediately, most people had questions. How will Gobert and Towns fit together on the court?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

