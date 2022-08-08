Read full article on original website
Who will be Utah's backup quarterback?
With the season quickly approaching, Utah needs to select a backup quarterback to play behind Cameron Rising.
Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
After an impressive freshman season, what skill did Utah safety Cole Bishop focus on during the offseason?
Utah safety Cole Bishop came on strong at the end of last season. As a true freshman in 2021, the Peachtree City, Georgia, native became a starter in the ninth game of the season against Stanford. While Bishop established himself as a force in the Utes’ defensive backfield, he worked...
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
Donovan Mitchell Cheers On Utah Little League World Series Hopefuls
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow Canyon is on the brink of the Little League World Series and has created fans around the state of Utah, including Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard tweeted his support for the team that won their regional semifinal on Tuesday night. “Shoutout to...
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
Mother of hiker severely injured by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon speaks
Jessie Liddiard and her boyfriend were hiking in LIttle Cottonwood Canyon when she was hit in the head by a large rock, causing critical injuries.
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Asher Adams hotel at The Gateway breaks ground
Salt Lake City —Real estate development firms Hatteras Sky and The Athens Group broke ground on Asher Adams, an adaptive re-use of Salt Lake City’s historic Union Pacific Train Depot and new construction of a 225-key Autograph Collection Hotel, Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels. Asher Adams will feature 13 historic guest suites in the original Train Depot and a new eight-story guestroom structure with an additional 212 modern guest suites. The hotel will also include multiple food and beverage outlets, a 1,500 SF fitness facility, 9,000 square feet of meeting and function space, and approximately 3,200 square feet of open-air gathering spaces. The Depot, an existing 17,000-square-foot live entertainment venue located within the Union Pacific Depot building, will be retained in its current location, and continue operations during construction. Barings is the senior construction lender, and financing is also being provided by the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City with equity from individual investors on CrowdStreet, the online real estate investing marketplace.
Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
‘So no one else gets hurt:’ Utah Democratic Party pushes for Davis suspension
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of more than 50 members of the Utah Democratic Party wants to force party leaders to vote on whether to suspend Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from party responsibilities and functions, following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The woman who spearheaded...
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats force meeting to address Davis allegations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats has forced a State Central Committee meeting to address sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Gene Davis over the last couple of weeks. The letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee reads, "It is an...
