Ogden, UT

kslsports.com

Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Person
Jay Hill
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
sevenslopes.com

3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Asher Adams hotel at The Gateway breaks ground

Salt Lake City —Real estate development firms Hatteras Sky and The Athens Group broke ground on Asher Adams, an adaptive re-use of Salt Lake City’s historic Union Pacific Train Depot and new construction of a 225-key Autograph Collection Hotel, Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels. Asher Adams will feature 13 historic guest suites in the original Train Depot and a new eight-story guestroom structure with an additional 212 modern guest suites. The hotel will also include multiple food and beverage outlets, a 1,500 SF fitness facility, 9,000 square feet of meeting and function space, and approximately 3,200 square feet of open-air gathering spaces. The Depot, an existing 17,000-square-foot live entertainment venue located within the Union Pacific Depot building, will be retained in its current location, and continue operations during construction. Barings is the senior construction lender, and financing is also being provided by the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City with equity from individual investors on CrowdStreet, the online real estate investing marketplace.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah

As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...

