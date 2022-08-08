Read full article on original website
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Five-part ESPNU series "Welcome Home: South Carolina football" begins tonight
The five-part ESPNU series “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football” begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will feature on the station each week with the final episode coming the Wednesday after the season-opener. Cameras have been following the players and coaches around in the buildup to the season and...
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
WATCH: Highlights from UNC's First Scrimmage
On Saturday, North Carolina's young talent was on full display at the first scrimmage of training camp. On Monday, UNC's official Twitter account released clipped together highlight package of some of the team's most impressive plays. In the video, freshman running back Omarion Hampton can be seen breaking a huge...
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
Notre Dame Football schedule: Road battle vs Ohio State brings tough test
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 1 – Notre Dame @ Ohio State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
WSU's Lincoln Victor dishes up the top play of fall camp on Day 8
Lincoln Victor, Cameron Ward, Donovan Ollie all had banner days on Day 8, and with the return of full pads so did the offensive line.
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Decision Day: 3-star DL Tavion Gadson making his choice on Thursday
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is set to make his college decision on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.. Gadson is expected to choose from his top five school list that consists of Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. Gadson has taken two official visits thus far --...
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
Tom’s Take: Thoughts on the Recruitment of Jeremiyah Love
St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love is one of the top athletes in the class of 2023. He’s coveted by a ton of schools across the country including Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon to name a few.
BREAKING POD: Four-star mauler latest addition to Tide's 2023 offensive line haul
A big -- and we mean big -- piece of Alabama's offensive line class for the 2023 recruiting cycle fell into place Thursday when four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay announced his intention to sign with the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the four-star prospect from East St. Louis,...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
Videos from Day Eight of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols
When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
Virginia Tech Football: Watch OC Tyler Bowen at Media Day
Virginia Tech Offensive Coordinator Tyler Bowen took to the podium on Wednesday during Virginia Tech’s annual Media Day, which was streamed live on Hokie Sports. Bowen spoke about the offense, broke down his talented trio of freshmen tight ends, and more during his segment. You can view the entire...
DT Jamarrion Harkless setting up visits following de-commitment
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass DT Jamarion Harkless has an official visit planned and several unofficials in the works.
