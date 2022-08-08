Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the means for a move.
AthlonSports.com
Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week
The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL・
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown
Every season in the NFL brings entertainment, but we tend to favor the years where chaos takes hold. And with that in mind, let it be said that the 2022 season has some series disruptor energy. With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
Penn State QB target Jaxon Smolik decommits from Tulane
Penn State picked up a quality wide receiver prospect Wednesday evening in Carmelo Taylor. Now, with 18 commitments total, one of the only things they’re missing is a quarterback. After Jacksonville resident Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich quickly identified West Des Monines, Iowa, native Jaxon Smolik as one of his top targets.
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome
The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.
