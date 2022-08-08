ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
AthlonSports.com

Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor

The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
On3.com

Penn State QB target Jaxon Smolik decommits from Tulane

Penn State picked up a quality wide receiver prospect Wednesday evening in Carmelo Taylor. Now, with 18 commitments total, one of the only things they’re missing is a quarterback. After Jacksonville resident Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich quickly identified West Des Monines, Iowa, native Jaxon Smolik as one of his top targets.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

